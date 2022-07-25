Japan’s Inpex signs another carbon neutral LNG deal

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Japan’s Inpex and Japanese gas distributor Sakata Natural Gas have signed an agreement that will see Inpex supply carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sakata.

“Given the accelerating regional efforts aimed at decarbonisation, Sakata Natural Gas will leverage this shift to carbon neutral gas consumption to continue actively promoting various initiatives to help develop a sustainable society and fulfil its social responsibility as an energy supplier,” the pair said in a statement.

Inpex said it will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan formulated in February 2022.

Inpex said it will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs through providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

Inpex added that “the neutrality of the LNG is based on carbon credits certified by a credible certifier as deriving from CO2 reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc. based around the world where greenhouse gas emissions have been offset throughout the entire value chain process from development to combustion.”

Inpex has announced a flurry of carbon neutral LNG agreements over the past year or so. As part of its net-zero push the company is planning to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects internationally, including at its Ichthys LNG export project in Australia.