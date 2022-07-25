Japan’s Inpex signs another carbon neutral LNG deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Japan’s Inpex signs another carbon neutral LNG deal

Japan’s Inpex and Japanese gas distributor Sakata Natural Gas have signed an agreement that will see Inpex supply carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sakata.
By Energy Voice
25/07/2022, 2:30 am
Flying the flag in Japan. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

“Given the accelerating regional efforts aimed at decarbonisation, Sakata Natural Gas will leverage this shift to carbon neutral gas consumption to continue actively promoting various initiatives to help develop a sustainable society and fulfil its social responsibility as an energy supplier,” the pair said in a statement.

Inpex said it will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan formulated in February 2022.

Inpex set to build giant carbon capture hub in Australia

Inpex said it will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs through providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

Inpex added that “the neutrality of the LNG is based on carbon credits certified by a credible certifier as deriving from CO2 reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc. based around the world where greenhouse gas emissions have been offset throughout the entire value chain process from development to combustion.”

Inpex has announced a flurry of carbon neutral LNG agreements over the past year or so. As part of its net-zero push the company is planning to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects internationally, including at its Ichthys LNG export project in Australia.

