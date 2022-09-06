Woodside signs up for Commonwealth’s US LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Woodside signs up for Commonwealth’s US LNG

Australia’s Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) will take up to 2.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Commonwealth’s LNG export facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, after confirming a 20-year deal.
By Energy Voice
06/09/2022, 1:05 am
Key terms in the heads of agreement previously announced on 19 January 2022 remain unchanged in the deal, with first deliveries expected to start in mid-2026. The two sales and purchase agreements will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions including an affirmative final investment decision on the project, said Woodside.

“We’re very pleased to have Woodside involved in our project,” said Commonwealth Executive Chairman Paul Varello. “Woodside is known throughout the LNG industry for its keen technical capabilities and commercial agility. These SPAs establish Woodside as a cornerstone customer and mark a major milestone in the development of Commonwealth LNG.”

Commonwealth President and CEO Farhad Ahrabi added: “Our modular construction approach allows Commonwealth LNG to provide greater cost and schedule certainty to customers as we deliver affordable, reliable, cleaner energy to meet global demands. We’re proud to have an international LNG customer of Woodside’s stature recognise these advantages and show this level of commitment.”

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the agreements provided the basis for a long-term partnership with Commonwealth LNG.

“The agreements secure for Woodside low-cost LNG volumes in the Atlantic Basin in a period of expected strong demand as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian pipeline gas,” she said.

Commonwealth LNG is an 8.4 Mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located on the Calcasieu River at the Gulf of Mexico near Cameron, Louisiana.

