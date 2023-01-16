Inpex targets ramping up LNG output in tight market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Inpex targets ramping up LNG output in tight market

Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and natural gas explorer, plans to accelerate its expansion of production and sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it expects the LNG market will remain tight in the mid-term.
By News Wires
16/01/2023, 1:55 am Updated: 16/01/2023, 1:56 am
Inpex is planning CCS at the proposed Abadi LNG project

“Global LNG market is expected to remain tight in the mid-term due to the structural change of the global natural gas market, especially LNG, since Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Inpex CEO Takayuki Ueda told Reuters in an interview.

The global gas supply chains have changed, with European countries looking to import more LNG to replace Russia’s pipeline gas and the US boosting export of LNG, while Russia is seeking to provide more gas to India and China, possibly through pipelines, he said.

“We’ll make more efforts to acquire assets that can respond to future demand growth of LNG, including expanding Ichthys,” Ueda said, referring to its LNG project in Australia, reported the news agency.

To ensure a stable supply of the fuel, Inpex aims to boost its LNG production and sales volumes earlier than it had targeted under its mid-term plan unveiled last February, just before the Ukraine crisis, he said.

Inpex, which is on track to boost yearly production capacity of Ichthys to 9.3 million tonnes in 2024 from 8.9 million tonnes now, will explore the surrounding areas for additional gas sources while accelerating its consideration of an expansion of the project in around 2030, Ueda said.

Inpex, 19.97% owned by Japanese government, has said it wants to make a final investment decision on Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project in the latter half of this decade and start production early in the next.

However, the Abadi project, which is in the Masela Block operated by Inpex has stalled. Project partner Shell is seeking to divest its share of the development and the scheme cannot move forward until a buyer is found. The Indonesian government is pushing national oil company Pertamina to buy Shell out. Talks are ongoing.

