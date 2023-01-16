Harbour Energy to start drilling for more Indonesia oil and gas in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Harbour Energy to start drilling for more Indonesia oil and gas in September

Harbour Energy plans to start more frontier oil and gas exploration drilling offshore Indonesia’s Aceh province in September of this year, according to local reports.
By Energy Voice
16/01/2023, 2:27 am Updated: 16/01/2023, 2:30 am
The timeline is according to Harbour’s senior relations and compliance specialist, Andri Kristianto, as quoted by local news portal Serambinews.com. on Thursday following a meeting with the Lhokseumawe City Administration. A team from Harbour met with the Lhokseumawe administration to report the successful completion of a two-and-a-half month seismic survey, spanning Lhokseumawe, Aceh Timur, and Aceh Utara regencies.

Andri said that after the seismic activity is finished and that the drilling site has been confirmed.

As Energy Voice reported last month, UK-based Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) and UAE-based Mubadala Energy are both planning separate exciting deepwater drilling campaigns in frontier waters offshore Indonesia’s Aceh province in 2023.

Harbour Energy plans to drill three exploration wells in its Andaman II Block this year in the North Sumatra basin, according to the Indonesian government.
“In 2023, the company plans to spud three exploration wells, namely Halwa, Timpan 2, and Layaran,” Director General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Tutuka Ariadji, told Indonesia’s parliament in December.

Significantly, operator Harbour Energy discovered gas and liquids last year in the block, using the West Capella drillship, at its play opening Timpan-1 exploration well. The initial result boded well for the frontier area and could open more petroleum plays, which are thought to be gas prone.

