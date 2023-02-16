Indian refiner clarifies Adani gas deal after public scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Indian refiner clarifies Adani gas deal after public scrutiny

By Bloomberg
16/02/2023, 4:20 pm
© Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A man checks his mobile phone as he walks by the Adani logo on building in Mumbai. 2 Feb 2023
A man checks his mobile phone as he walks by the Adani logo on building in Mumbai. 2 Feb 2023

Indian Oil Corp. has taken to Twitter in an unusual move to clarify its involvement in an Adani Group company gas import terminal.

The state-run refiner sent a series of tweets late Wednesday to detail a deal with Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. involving a proposed liquefied petroleum gas terminal on the nation’s east coast.

Indian Oil said there was no take-or-pay liability or binding agreement in place.

The response followed a tweet from opposition lawmaker Mahua Moitra, who accused Indian Oil of not following a proper tender process for the agreement. Moitra’s tweet linked to a Feb. 13 report from the Economic Times newspaper, which said the refiner would shift “a large chunk” of LPG imports to the Adani facility at Gangavaram port from the adjacent Visakhapatnam port.

The newspaper report also stated Indian Oil would fully underwrite Adani’s LPG terminal. The facility will have the capacity to receive 500,000 tons a year.

An Indian Oil spokeswoman said on Thursday that the agreement with Adani was signed very recently and there was no commitment on capacity use.

Shares in Adani Group companies have tumbled in recent weeks following a scathing report from US short seller Hindenburg Research that alleged market manipulation and accounting fraud.

Some of Adani projects are likely to face delays in the aftermath of Hindenburg report.

