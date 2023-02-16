Regulator asks Equinor for more info on Rosebank marine impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Regulator asks Equinor for more info on Rosebank marine impact

By Andrew Dykes
16/02/2023, 4:31 pm Updated: 17/02/2023, 8:05 am
© Supplied by Altera InfrastructurEquinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field.
Equinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field.

The UK’s offshore regulator has asked Equinor for further information on the environmental impact of its proposed £8bn Rosebank development.

In a 15 February letter the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) asked for more information on the results of marine studies submitted as part of the project’s environmental statement (ES).

In particular, Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) was asked to explain more about the presence or absence of coral gardens in the seabed surrounding the development, changes in the density of one soft coral species (Gersemia) and to explain any re-evaluation of visual survey data during its assessments.

A spokesperson for the company said the requests were part of an “ordinary process” and that all questions from the regulator “have been or will be addressed.”

It marks OPRED’s second request for more detail in three months, after a letter in December in which it asked the Norwegian energy major to clarify how the field’s emissions profile would be compatible with UK carbon budgets and with the sector’s wider drive to decarbonise.

Among other concerns was a lack of info on what will happen to the gas export line for Rosebank, which goes via the Magnus platform, when Magnus is due to cease production in the early 2030s.

OPRED also asked for clarity on how Equinor intends to ensure a viable line is available to avoid flaring or venting of gas, which harms the environment.

With no mention of these points in OPRED’s latest missive, the concerns may now be addressed.

Equinor filed an ES for Rosebank last August, at the same time revealing economic analysis and an investment plan in which it expected to spend around £8.1 billion over the life of the field, more than three-quarters of which will be spent in the UK.

Recoverable resources at the field are estimated at 300 million barrels of oil equivalent, with Equinor and partners Siccar Point (20%) and Suncor Energy (40%) planning to deliver the development in two phases, targeting first oil at the end of 2026.

Alongside approval from OPRED it must also secure a green light from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in order to move forward.

Equinor expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on Rosebank some time later this year.

‘More to be done’

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, welcomed the regulator’s scrutiny but said “more needs to be done.”

“This is the second time the regulator has rightly questioned Equinor – which just last week announced eye-watering profits of £62 billion – for downplaying the impact Rosebank will have on the health of our seas.

“Equinor claims that extracting Rosebank’s oil is in line with the UK and the industry’s emissions targets, yet we know that there can be no new oil and gas developments if we are to have a hope of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5. We also know that Rosebank is predicted to be extracting oil until 2051 – an entire year after the UK has promised to be Net Zero and six years after Scotland’s equivalent deadline.

Ms Khan the development would “do nothing” for UK energy security since the majority of its reserves are oil, most of which would be eyed for export.

“This government needs to stand up to the oil and gas industry and reject the Rosebank oil field once and for all,” she added.

