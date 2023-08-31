Petronas warns of headwinds in second half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Petronas warns of headwinds in second half

“Petronas believes the right thing to do is to double-down on building resilience in order to deliver long-term sustainable value as a national oil company, and grow as a global energy player.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2023, 8:41 am
A Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) gas station stands in front of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), background center, at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photographer: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg
Lower prices took their toll on Petronas in the second quarter, with revenue down 13% year on year at 79.9 billion ringgit ($17.11bn).

Production was down 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, to 2.35 million boepd. The company attributed this to reduced oil production domestically and lower gas volumes internationally.

Petronas president and CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik warned of challenges ahead.

“Looking ahead, we expect to face increasingly difficult headwinds, including a bearish energy market for the rest of the year on the back of slowing global economic activity,” he said. “Despite near term challenges, we will continue to focus on future-proofing the organisation for the long term.”

The company will scale up investments in its core business, Taufik said, while also lowering emissions.

“Petronas believes the right thing to do is to double-down on building resilience in order to deliver long-term sustainable value as a national oil company, and grow as a global energy player.”

In the first half of the year, Petronas’ capital investment reached 21.4bn ringgits ($4.61bn), primarily on the upstream and gas business. Domestic spending was up 48% year on year, driven largely by spending on nearshore floating LNG (FLNG) in Sabah and the Kasawari gas development in Sarawak.

During those first six months, the company spent 51% of its capex internationally, while the remaining 49% was domestic.

EBITDA in the second quarter reached 32bn ringgits ($6.89bn), down by 11.1bn ringgits ($2.39bn).

During the period, Petronas reported it had reached first hydrocarbons at 11 projects, of which seven are in Malaysia. It also reached final investment decision (FID) on 12 projects, of which nine were domestic.

