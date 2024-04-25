Equinor Q1 results beat forecasts thanks to production growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Equinor Q1 results beat forecasts thanks to production growth

By Michael Behr
25/04/2024, 7:51 am Updated: 25/04/2024, 7:51 am
© Supplied by CNOOCEquinor purchased a stake in Buzzard last year, helping its first-quarter results beat expectations.
Equinor  (OSLO: EQNR) has beaten forecasts to deliver higher than expected first-quarter results, boosted in part by higher production thanks to its stake in the UK’s Buzzard field.

The company reported adjusted operating income of $7.53 billion and $2.57bn after tax in the first quarter of 2024.

This was down from the $11.92bn seen in the first quarter of 2023, but higher than the $7.2bn analysts had predicted.

It also said it made a net operating income of $7.63bn and net income at $2.67bn. Adjusted net income was $2.84bn.

Equinor blamed the drop in its financial performance on lower gas prices, but added that it was partially offset by production growth and increased liquids prices.

Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2.164 million boe per day in the first quarter, up from 2.13 million boe per day in the same quarter last year.

The growth was driven by strong operational performance along with increased capacity at Johan Sverdrup and the ramp up of Breidablikk, in addition to new wells on stream. In addition, the Vito field in the US Gulf of Mexico and the Buzzard field in the UK, along with new wells in Angola, contributed to 3% production growth internationally.

The company entered Buzzard last year through its $850-million purchase of Suncor, handing Equinor a 29.89% stake in the field.

In the first quarter, Equinor produced 774 GWh from renewables, up 48% from the same quarter last year. The growth came primarily from onshore power plants in Brazil, in which Rio Energy was the key contributor. Higher production from the offshore windfarms also supported the increased power production.

Equinor president and chief executive officer Anders Opedal stated: “Equinor delivered solid financial results driven by strong operational performance across the business. Production on the Norwegian continental shelf was high, and the international portfolio contributed with solid production growth.

“We continue with significant capital distribution and expect to deliver a total distribution of $14bn in 2024.

“We remain a safe and reliable provider of energy to Europe. On the NCS we got approval for the Eirin project and the Sleipner and Gudrun fields are now partially operating with power from shore, all contributing to lower cost and emissions from production.

“We maintain a value-driven approach to renewables growth. In the quarter, we achieved significantly better terms for our Empire Wind 1 project in the US and started the commercial production from the Mendubim solar plants in Brazil.”

