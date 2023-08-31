Jadestone to restart troubled Montara FPSO tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Jadestone to restart troubled Montara FPSO tomorrow

Operations at the Montara Venture FPSO were halted following a gas alarm on July 29.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2023, 10:08 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Jadestone Energyoil spill Montara FPSO
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

Jadestone Energy intends to restart its troubled Montara development on September 1, it has said.

Initially, it will produce from one well, at around 1,000 barrels per day. This will allow it to recommission the FPSO’s oil production system, followed by gas compression.

Within a few days, it expects to bring back more wells, allowing production to reach 6,000 bpd.

This is the volume it was producing at the end of July.

Operations at the Montara Venture FPSO were halted following a gas alarm on July 29. The alarm went off in ballast water tank 4S, with the company saying there was possible communication with one of the adjacent tanks.

Jadestone subsequently reported there was a “small defect” between the 4S tank and the 5C oil tank. It has carried out an inspection on this and is preparing to begin repair work.

It has also nearly completed repairs on another water tank, 4P, which can then return to service.

While starting up, Jadestone will use a shuttle tanker to provide additional storage, owing to limits on the FPSO.

Jadestone has a 100% stake in Australia’s Montara project. This is not the first time the company has had problems with the FPSO.

In June 2022, a leak was found on one of the FPSO’s tanks. The company eventually discovered that an identified object had been dropped in the tank, causing loss of coating, allowing it to erode.

Energy Voice reported last year issues around the Montara FPSO construction.

The company is working to diversify its portfolio. Akatara is the next big project, which should reach first gas in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, this month, it began drilling the East Belumut campaign, using the Naga-2 rig.

