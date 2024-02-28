AF Offshore Decom teams up with Sapura in APAC entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Decom

AF Offshore Decom teams up with Sapura in APAC entry

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/02/2024, 10:16 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Aspect ReputationAF Offshore Decom in a drone shot
Since 1994, AF Offshore Decom has been working towards developing new solutions for the removal and recycling of offshore installations

Sapura Energy and Norway’s AF Offshore Decom have launched a new decommissioning venture, Kitar Solutions.

The companies teed up the project at OTC Asia 2024, currently under way in Kuala Lumpur.

Sapura said the agreement would bring its insights and assets together with the “expertise of a North Sea leader”. There is a growing demand, it said, “for integrated services in line with global sustainability goals and the energy transition agenda”.

Kitar will offer engineering, preparations, removal, and disposal (EPRD) services. It will have access to Sapura’s heavy lift vessels, and fabrication yard in Lumut.

Sapura said the aim was to simplify the decommissioning process.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish a regional hub that not only meets rigorous environmental and social governance standards but also propels the sustainable evolution of the energy sector,” the company said.

Norway’s AF Offshore Decom said that, with Kitar, it was ready to “provide exceptional decommissioning services across the APAC region, ensuring adherence to the European Union’s rigorous environmental and social governance standards”.

Lessons from the past

Working with Sapura on the project will make a “significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition”.

AF Offshore Decom had a first shot at teaming up with another company via Fairfield Decom in 2019. This was a venture with Fairfield Energy and Heerema Marine Contractors. The project aimed to offer integrated decommissioning and operating capacity for ultra-late life North Sea assets.

Fairfield Decom wound up in 2021 after failing to break through. AF Offshore Decom’s then managing director Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, speaking in 2022, said the unit was still open to co-operation.

“We firmly believe that for decommissioning delivery, a partnership model will be the key to success. Our door is firmly open to exploring the right relationship with the right party,” he said. Hjelmeset moved to a role at AF Gruppen, AF Offshore Decom’s parent company.

