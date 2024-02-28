UK subsidies for fossil-fuel power plants swell to record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK subsidies for fossil-fuel power plants swell to record

By Bloomberg
28/02/2024, 2:03 pm Updated: 28/02/2024, 2:06 pm
© BloombergA Drax power station near Selby, UK. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg
The UK will continue to subsidize fossil-fuelled power plants into the second half of this decade with operators paid a record fee to stay open.

The capacity auction, that ensures Britain has sufficient back-up power, cleared at an all-time high of £65 per kilowatt per year for 2027-28. Around 67% of the 43.4 gigawatts of awarded capacity went to gas plants, highlighting the challenge to find a clean replacement.

The aim of the auction is to ensure there is enough generating capacity available to meet future demand. Power plants receive payments to help cover financing or fixed costs even if they’re not needed all the time. Gas will increasingly only generate when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing but Britain is aiming for a clean power grid by 2035 when emission-abatement technology like carbon capture will need to rolled out.

UK Capacity Market Favours Gas, Interconnectors and Batteries | Results of T-4 auction by technology

The clearing price is paid to individual generators each year and eventually trickles down to consumers in higher bills. The contracts will cost £2.7 billion for 2027-28, followed by an additional £1.7 billion spread annually over 14 years, according to Sam Hollister, Head of Energy Economics and Finance, LCP Delta.

Two gas plants previously owned by Calon Energy, that went into administration, will be revived after each winning a contract. The Severn Power and Sutton Bridge stations are both dormant after undergoing maintenance. The current owners had been exploring options to sell the units. German giant RWE AG (FWB:RWE) was the biggest winner from the auction with 6.4 gigawatts of contracts alongside SSE Plc (LSE:SSE) with 5.7 gigawatts, according to Citigroup Inc.

“The expectation of tighter power markets alongside a growing share of intermittent renewable generation, is leading to continuously increasing capacity market clearing prices,” said Deepa Venkateswaran, an analyst at Bernstein.

Existing power plants get a contract for one year while new-build or refurbished capacity is awarded longer 15-year contracts. Battery storage received more than 1 gigawatt of these longer deals, with 2-hour units winning more than half the awards.

RWE, National Grid and SSE Were Big Winners From the Latest Auction | T-4 capacity market results by company

Drax Group Plc. (LSE:DRX) was another beneficiary, receiving 15-year contracts for 226 MW of refurbished pumped hydro storage plus more for existing capacity. National Grid also received subsidies for more than 5 gigawatts of interconnector capacity.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero raised the target capacity last month for the auction to reflect increasing demand as heating and transport sectors decarbonize. This was the first time the target wasn’t met, with too few generators entering the auction.

