Petronas stacks up Sarawak finds

Petronas has announced six discoveries in five blocks offshore Sarawak, in Malaysia.

The company attributed its successes to a intensive exploration drilling campaign that began in 2022.

Petronas executive vice president and CEO of upstream, Datuk Adif Zulkifli said the “successful discoveries clearly shows the still untapped exploration potential of Malaysia’s basins, waiting to be discovered by companies who are willing to adopt new and innovative ways”.

The company reported Petronas Carigali’s successes with the Gedombak well in Block SK306 and the Mirdanga well in Block SK411, in the Balingian province. It also made discoveries with the Sinsing well in Block SK313, the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315. The latter discovery was in the West Luconia province.

Petronas reported the drilling campaign had also resulted in the Nahara-1 discovery, in 2022, in Block SK306. This, the company said, was a “significant oil discovery”.

Petronas reported the Nahara-1 discovery in December 2022. It reached a total depth of 2,468 metres. The well found hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences.

“We hope these will provide the impetus for more companies to participate and invest in Malaysia’s upstream sector, especially in the exploration front,” Zulkifli added.

Another Petronas official, the vice president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, noted the company’s “clustered exploration” approach. “These discoveries are the result of our exploration teams’ willingness to challenge norms and defy long-standing dogmas. We are highly encouraged by our early success and will continue enhancing our efforts,” the executive said.

Petronas Carigali intends to continue these successes.