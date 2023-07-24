Petronas stacks up Sarawak finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Petronas stacks up Sarawak finds

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/07/2023, 7:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) gas station stands in front of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), background center, at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photographer: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg
Petronas has announced six discoveries in five blocks offshore Sarawak, in Malaysia.

The company attributed its successes to a intensive exploration drilling campaign that began in 2022.

Petronas executive vice president and CEO of upstream, Datuk Adif Zulkifli said the “successful discoveries clearly shows the still untapped exploration potential of Malaysia’s basins, waiting to be discovered by companies who are willing to adopt new and innovative ways”.

The company reported Petronas Carigali’s successes with the Gedombak well in Block SK306 and the Mirdanga well in Block SK411, in the Balingian province. It also made discoveries with the Sinsing well in Block SK313, the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315. The latter discovery was in the West Luconia province.

Petronas reported the drilling campaign had also resulted in the Nahara-1 discovery, in 2022, in Block SK306. This, the company said, was a “significant oil discovery”.

Petronas reported the Nahara-1 discovery in December 2022. It reached a total depth of 2,468 metres. The well found hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences.

“We hope these will provide the impetus for more companies to participate and invest in Malaysia’s upstream sector, especially in the exploration front,” Zulkifli added.

Another Petronas official, the vice president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, noted the company’s “clustered exploration” approach. “These discoveries are the result of our exploration teams’ willingness to challenge norms and defy long-standing dogmas. We are highly encouraged by our early success and will continue enhancing our efforts,” the executive said.

Petronas Carigali intends to continue these successes.

