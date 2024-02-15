Eni extends Cronos find, fuelling fast-track plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Eni extends Cronos find, fuelling fast-track plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/02/2024, 2:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Transocean Barents drilled the Cronos-2 well for Eni
The Transocean Barents which has been working for Eni off Cyprus

Eni has reported success at the Cronos-2 well offshore Cyprus, noting “excellent gas deliverability capacity” at the find.

The Italian company said that, based on the production test, the well could produce at more than 150 million cubic feet per day of gas. This is “instrumental in progressing with the studies to select the best fast-track development option”.

Eni is the operator of Block 6 offshore Cyprus, with a 50% stake. TotalEnergies holds the other 50%. The company used the Transocean Barents to carry out the work.

The company drilled Cronos-2 to follow up the Cronos-1 exploration well, around 3 km away. It drilled the first Cronos well in August 2022.

The second well was intended to confirm the lateral extension of the field and to assess reservoir characteristics.

Cronos-2 has the same carbonate reservoir sequence as the first well, it said. Results have confirmed hydraulic communication between the two, with a connected thick gas column with excellent permeability intervals.

TotalEnergies said the Cronos-2 had found net reservoir thickness of 115 metres, in several carbonate reservoir intervals.

Eni drilled the Calypso gas discovery on Block 6 in 2018 and Zeus in 2022.

“The successful appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery confirms the presence of significant resources and production potential in Block 6,” said TotalEnergies senior vice president for MENA Julien Pouget.

Development plans

“Full evaluation of the discovered resources will now be carried out to determine the best development option to contribute to supply gas to Europe and to the region.”

Eni, in late 2022 when it announced the Zeus discovery, said it was working on plans for a fast-track development on Block 6.

Floating LNG (FLNG) may be an option, as Eni has experience of this work in Mozambique and Congo Brazzaville. An alternative may be to pipe it into Egypt, where Eni has a stake in an onshore LNG facility.

Cyprus may be more likely to support a plan for local liquefaction – and potentially even domestic supplies. Chevron, which is working on the Aphrodite project, has encountered challenges over how best to move its gas field forward. The US company has a deadline of March 31 to submit an “optimal development plan”.

