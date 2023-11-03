Murphy Oil approves Vietnam plan, launches Cote d’Ivoire work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Murphy Oil approves Vietnam plan, launches Cote d’Ivoire work

In September, it sold non-operated stakes in the Kaybob Duvernay and Placid Montney for $104 million. The plan is to invest some of the proceeds in international works.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/11/2023, 9:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Murphy Oil and Cote d'Ivoire officials. Supplied by Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Date; 14/06/2023
Murphy Oil and Cote d'Ivoire officials. Supplied by Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Date; 14/06/2023

Murphy Oil has approved a field development in Vietnam and is pressing ahead with exploration in Cote d’Ivoire.

The move follows the sale of assets in Canada the company described as non-core. In September, it sold non-operated stakes in the Kaybob Duvernay and Placid Montney for $104 million. The plan is to invest some of the proceeds in international works.

Announcing its third quarter results, Murphy said the board had approved the Lac Da Vang plan, in Block 15-1/05, of the Cuu Long Basin.

Murphy in Vietnam © Supplied by Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil in Vietnam

The company is the operator with a 40% stake. It should begin producing in 2026, with development phases following into 2029.

Lac Da Vang will reach peak production of 30,000-40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with an ultimate resource of 100 million boe.

Murphy also has plans for more in Vietnam. It has said it will drill an exploration well in the same block, on the Lac Da Hong prospect, in 2024. It will also drill another exploration well on Block 15-2/17 next year, on Hai Su Vang.

The first of these wells is targeting a potential resource of 65-135mn boe, while the second may hold 170-430mn boe.

Cote d’Ivoire

Also at an early stage are Murphy’s plans in Cote d’Ivoire. The company struck deals to enter five licences in the West African state in June this year.

The most developed licence of these is CI-103, which holds the Paon discovery. Murphy said it had begun a review of commerciality and field development concepts in the quarter. It also began seismic reprocessing.

Murphy Oil in Cote d'Ivoire © Supplied by Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil in Cote d’Ivoire

Anadarko Petroleum made the initial Paon discovery in 2012. It drilled a number of appraisal wells on the find but, in 2017, concluded it was unsuccessful drilling in the south channel of Paon. As a result, it withdrew from exploration in Cote d’Ivoire.

Murphy has an 85% stake in CI-103, while state-owned Petroci has 15%. In the other four blocks, CI-102, CI-502, CI-531 and CI-709, it has 90%, and Petroci has 10%.

The blocks are to the west of Eni’s Baleine field, which began producing in September this year.

