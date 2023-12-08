PTTEP scores three Sarawak finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

PTTEP scores three Sarawak finds

“Malaysia holds a prominent position within our strategic investment areas and proves successful oil and gas discoveries in offshore areas continuously,” said PTTEP CEO Montri Rawanchaikul.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/12/2023, 9:52 am
© BLOOMBERG NEWSThe PTT Exploration & Production Pcl logo is seen at PTTEP's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. Photographer: Udo Weitz/Bloomberg News
PTT Exploration and Production (PTTE) has discovered three new fields off Sarawak and has begun talking about development via a cluster.

The company said it had drilled the Chenda-1 exploration well in Block SK405B, with Bangsawan-1 and Babadon-1 in Block SK438.

PTTEP seemed particularly excited about the Babadon-1 find. This discovered “massive sweet gas sandstone reservoirs with thickness up to 200 metres”, the company said. Such a discovery is “outstanding” offshore Sarawak.

“PTTEP plans to accelerate the development of these neighbouring fields in a cluster model by synergising facilities and production equipment, enabling quick and efficient development and production, while contributing to the company’s growth in alignment with our strategic plan,” he said.

The company also reported success at an appraisal well, Sirung-2, in Block SK405B. It drilled the original Sirung exploration well in 2021. Work is now moving into an engineering study.

In Malaysia, PTTEP is exploring Block SK405B, SK438, SK314A, SK417, PM407, SB412 and SK325. It is also developing the Lang Lebah and Paprika gas fields, in SK410B.

PTTEP acquired SK405B via its purchase of Murphy Oil’s Malaysian interests. It won SK438 in the 2017 Malaysian bid round. The company drilled the Kulintang-1 gas discovery on SK438 in 2021.

