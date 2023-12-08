PTTEP scores three Sarawak finds

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTE) has discovered three new fields off Sarawak and has begun talking about development via a cluster.

The company said it had drilled the Chenda-1 exploration well in Block SK405B, with Bangsawan-1 and Babadon-1 in Block SK438.

PTTEP seemed particularly excited about the Babadon-1 find. This discovered “massive sweet gas sandstone reservoirs with thickness up to 200 metres”, the company said. Such a discovery is “outstanding” offshore Sarawak.

“Malaysia holds a prominent position within our strategic investment areas and proves successful oil and gas discoveries in offshore areas continuously,” said PTTEP CEO Montri Rawanchaikul.

“PTTEP plans to accelerate the development of these neighbouring fields in a cluster model by synergising facilities and production equipment, enabling quick and efficient development and production, while contributing to the company’s growth in alignment with our strategic plan,” he said.

The company also reported success at an appraisal well, Sirung-2, in Block SK405B. It drilled the original Sirung exploration well in 2021. Work is now moving into an engineering study.

In Malaysia, PTTEP is exploring Block SK405B, SK438, SK314A, SK417, PM407, SB412 and SK325. It is also developing the Lang Lebah and Paprika gas fields, in SK410B.

PTTEP acquired SK405B via its purchase of Murphy Oil’s Malaysian interests. It won SK438 in the 2017 Malaysian bid round. The company drilled the Kulintang-1 gas discovery on SK438 in 2021.