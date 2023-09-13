Bumi Armada signs up to Indonesian FLNG plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Bumi Armada signs up to Indonesian FLNG plan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/09/2023, 12:16 pm
© Supplied by Husky CNOOC MaduraBumi Armada has signed on to an FLNG plan in Indonesia's Madura area
Bumi Armada has signed a non-binding deal with Davenergy Mulia Perkasa (DMP) to build a floating LNG (FLNG) on the Madura area. Picture shows; MBH jacket sail away. Indonesia. Supplied by Husky CNOOC Madura Date; 12/05/2017

Bumi Armada has signed a non-binding deal with Davenergy Mulia Perkasa (DMP) to build a floating LNG (FLNG) on the Madura area.

Bumi Armada and Pertamina International Shipping would design, engineer, construct, install, commission, hook up and operate an FLNG vessel. They would also have an LNG carrier, which would carry gas to consumers.

Once the partners reach a final investment decision (FID), it would take around three years to reach first gas.

Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada CEO, welcomed the opportunity to work with Pertamina International Shipping and DMP “in this opportunity to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions in Indonesia, which is also in line with Bumi Armada’s recently launched decarbonisation agenda to achieve net zero by 2050. This collaboration is a testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonisation solutions globally.”

The company said discussions had begun with potential offtakers. The Madura area is east of Surabaya and south of Madura island.

Bumi Armada has identified FLNG as a key area of interest in 2023. The company is investigating electric drive for liquefaction trains onboard FLNG vessels.

DMP is a gas trader, which buys gas from a joint venture, Husky CNOOC Madura. The company has previously focused on deliveries via pipeline, so the move into FLNG would be a major step up.

DMP signed a gas transportation agreement with Pertamina Gas in January this year. Pertagas agreed to help the gas trader deliver across Indonesia.

Husky CNOOC began producing at the MBH field in October 2022 and the MDA field in November 2022. The venture’s BD field began producing in 2017.

