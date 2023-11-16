Results boost for Bumi Armada after Kraken issues resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Results boost for Bumi Armada after Kraken issues resolved

By Andrew Dykes
16/11/2023, 1:59 pm
© Supplied by EnQuestImage of Kraken FPSO
The Kraken FPSO

Bumi Armada posted an uptick in profit and revenues for the third quarter, having resolved issues which took its Kraken FPSO offline during the summer.

Malaysia-based (KLS:ARMADA) Bumi reported pre tax profits of 165.1 million ringgit (£28.4m) for the third quarter, on revenues of 524.8m ringgit (£90.2m).

That contrasts with earnings of £18.2m in Q2.

The company said the rise was “mainly due to higher contributions from Armada Kraken” in Q3, with production having resumed after the failure of transformers for hydraulic pumps.

Sat some 220 miles from Aberdeen, the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel is leased and operated by duty holder Bumi Armada on behalf of Kraken field operator EnQuest (70.5%) (LON: ENQ).

The North Sea vessel was taken offline in June following the breakdown, though output resumed a few weeks later after remediation works were carried out.

In its latest update the group confirmed the successful reinstallation of pumps D and A, with production returned production to “100% of target”. A new transformer was also installed on the vessel in September.

A further new transformer has been received and is awaiting a good weather window to enable transport to the vessel and installation, Bumi said on Thursday.

A root cause analysis as to the failure of the equipment is “ongoing.”

Operating income this quarter fell due to a gain on the disposal of the Armada Claire and the last OSV vessel in Q2 2023, but was offset by gain on disposal of a joint venture in Q3.

Cash flows during the period were mainly used to “further deleverage the balance sheet and reduce interest costs” it said, with the company holding cash balances of 752m ringgit (£129m) as of the end of September.

Looing ahead, its firm orderbook at the end of Q3 amounted to some 10.6 billion ringgit (£1.8bn), with additional optional extensions of up to 9.8bn (£1.7bn).

Tulip & Aster

Meanwhile, the firm also pointed to progress off Indonesia, with its consortium of Armada Akia (51%, operator) and Pexco Tarakan (49%) awarded the Akia PSC on 21 September 2023.

The Akia PSC covers 8,394 square kilometers and contains the Aster and Tulip oil and gas discoveries. The Tulip discovery has an estimated recoverable resource of 860 billion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of oil and condensate.

Bumi said the pair would look to acquire new 3D seismic over the Tulip discovery to evaluate the potential for a fasttrack development.

The water depth at the Tulip discovery is 800m and Bumi Armada would provide and operate an FPSO and an FLNG or gas pipeline for the development.

