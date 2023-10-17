World lacks enough LNG for energy transition, key trader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

World lacks enough LNG for energy transition, key trader says

By Bloomberg
17/10/2023, 7:54 am
© Shoko Takayasu/BloombergMitsui's Kenichi Hori.
Global demand for liquefied natural gas is likely to prove stronger than expected and the current pipeline of projects won’t be enough to keep up, according to one of Japan’s top traders of the fuel.

“Announced projects in the world still won’t make up for the supply needed when considering the energy transition that will take several decades,” said Kenichi Hori, president of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co., in an interview in Tokyo last week.

Hori echoed major exporters including Chevron and Shell in saying gas will play a long-term role in the energy transition. His comments come as competition for LNG has intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Europe seeking to curb its dependency on Moscow for gas and emerging nations targeting long-term deals to avoid future shortages.

Mitsui and Japan’s other major trading houses are heavily involved in oil, gas and coal. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway earlier this year raised its stake in the firms, after they saw a surge in profits on the back of high commodity prices and the weak yen.

Countries and companies are seeing LNG as a cleaner fossil fuel that can lower emissions, but supply is expected to be tight until around 2026, when new projects are scheduled to start operating. Global LNG demand is forecast to increase by 3.4% annually over 2022-2026 to reach 444 million metric tons, according to BloombergNEF.

Ensuring diversity of supply sources is likely to prove crucial for energy security in Japan, according to Hori. “We have projects in the US, Middle East and Africa,” he said.

When asked about whether Mitsui is interested in signing a contract with Qatar, which has been seeking buyers from its huge output expansion, Hori said the Middle Eastern nation is an “important source of LNG” as Japan pursues further diversification.

Along with gas and LNG, it’s important for Mitsui to have “several pathways” for the energy transition, including renewable energy, ammonia and hydrogen, Hori said.

The company recently announced a 960 billion yen ($6.4 billion) investment in an offshore wind project off Taiwan’s east coast, and is exploring opportunities in e-methanol — a synthetic ingredient made from hydrogen and carbon emissions.

“All these projects are going to shape the future of our portfolio that is transitioning from a traditional energy business to a low-carbon-intensive era,” he said.

Other highlights from the interview include:

  • Mitsui will raise dividends when it can see its “base profit earnings power has been elevated, and I think we’re on track to make this happen”
  • Hori sees gap between US and Japan interest rates remaining for the short term, and the company will factor in volatility in currency and rates
  • Around 20% of Mitsui’s global managers are female, but the percentage is only 8.5% in Japan
  • Firm targets raising that figure to 10% by 2025; company has its “work cut out for us in Japan”
  • Mitsui has implemented a mentoring program that pairs current executives with rising female managers to develop their careers

