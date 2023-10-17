Harmony Energy powers up battery energy storage system in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Harmony Energy powers up battery energy storage system in Scotland

By Mathew Perry
17/10/2023, 10:16 am Updated: 17/10/2023, 10:21 am
Aerial shot of Tesla megapacks arriving at Little Raith BESS in Fife.

Harmony Energy has powered up two battery energy storage systems (BESS), including its Little Raith project in Scotland.

The company said it energised the 49.5MW/99 MWh Little Raith BESS at Lochgelly, Fife, in October.

It also powered up the 99 MW/198 MWh Bumpers BESS in Buckinghamshire, which Harmony Energy said made it the joint largest BESS by MWh in Europe.

Harmony Energy said the successful energisation of the Bumpers project alongside its existing Pillswood BESS in Yorkshire means the company now owns two of the three largest operating BESS sites in Europe by MWh.

Harmony Energy's 196 MWh battery site in Pillswood. UK.

The double-energisation marks a “significant step forward in the transition to clean energy technologies”, Harmony Energy said in a statement, and takes its total operational capacity to 277.5 MW/555 MWh across five projects.

Battery systems delivered in challenging environment

Director of the investment manager of Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT) Alex Slade said the company delivered the projects ahead of schedule despite the challenging global supply chain environment

“We want to be at the forefront of a greener and more sustainable future, and the energisation of the Bumpers and Little Raith projects is another significant step in the right direction for achieving Net Zero and our full portfolio build out,” Mr Slade said.

“Like all our projects, these aren’t supported by taxpayer subsidy.”

Harmony Energy said both projects are two hour duration BESS, utilising Tesla’s two-hour Megapack 2XL system.

Battery energy storage systems are essential to the deployment of renewable energy.

Each BESS can store enough energy to power c.450,000 homes for two hours (in aggregate).

According to National Grid, battery storage technologies are essential to speeding up the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy.

The technology stores excess power generated by renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, and discharges it back onto the network when required resulting in a more efficient and reliable renewable energy grid.

Scottish battery storage innovation

The Little Raith BESS is among a range of new battery energy storage projects across Scotland and the UK.

Harmony Energy is also developing the 49MW Jamesfield Battery in Fife in a joint venture with TagEnergy

Meanwhile, ScottishPower Renewables is aiming to install 1.5 gigawatts of energy storage technology across three projects by 2030.

StorTera's demonstrator flow battery.

Several innovative projects are also being supported by the UK government in Scotland.

In November 2022, Scottish developers secured more than £14 million in funding as part of the second phase of the Longer Duration Energy Storage (LODES) competition.

Edinburgh-based StorTera received £5m to build a prototype demonstrator of its energy-dense single liquid flow battery technology, dubbed SLIQ.

Meanwhile, Sunamp – a global thermal storage developer with a base in East Lothian – received £9.25 million for a project to trial its thermal storage system in 100 homes across the UK.

 

