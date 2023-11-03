US sanctions on Russian LNG threaten Japan gas security push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

US sanctions on Russian LNG threaten Japan gas security push

By Bloomberg
03/11/2023, 7:22 am
US sanctions on a major new Russian liquefied natural gas export plant threatens to pit Japan’s energy-security drive against its relationship with western allies.

The US on Thursday imposed the measures on Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which includes Japan’s government as an investor and is set to start exports in the coming months. This is the first US sanction to directly target an LNG export plant in Russia, and companies are still examining the potential impact.

While Japan has slapped restrictions on Russia and banned the import of coal, its government has drawn a line at natural gas, used to generate about a third of its electricity and heat homes. The nation has few resources of its own, and stepped up efforts to secure LNG after last year’s energy crisis.

Japan insists that Russian LNG is required to meet energy needs and last year urged Mitsui and Mitsubishi to hold onto investments in the Sakhalin-2 LNG facility in Russia’s far east last year. In contrast, Shell — the biggest foreing shareholder in the plant just north of Japan — dropped its stake after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 will test Japan’s relationships with other Group of Seven nations, which are taking an increasingly harder line against Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. Sanctions so far have largely avoided Russian gas, which is still delivered to Japan and Europe.

“This could potentially have a more significant impact compared to previous sanctions,” said Kaushal Ramesh, a vice president of LNG and power markets research at Rystad Energy. “This is because it directly targets the operating company rather than being indirectly related to the projects.”

A consortium of Mitsui and state-owned Jogmec have a 10% stake in Arctic LNG 2 and will receive 2 million tons per year from the facility, equal to roughly 3% of Japan’s total contracted long-term supply, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

A Mitsui spokesperson said the firm will closely examine the impact of the new sanctions on Arctic LNG 2. Jogmec wasn’t immediately available for comment on a Japanese holiday Friday. Other investors include France’s TotalEnergies, as well as China’s Cnooc and China National Petroleum Corp.

In September, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on a separate Novatek unit, the operator of future LNG terminals in Russia that will break up shipments from larger plants such as Arctic LNG 2. In response, Japan’s trade minister said it would work with the US and other G7 nations to make sure it won’t lose a stable energy supply.

It is possible that Western-aligned offtakers will be granted exemptions to the sanctions, with phasedown dates, if they must take Artic LNG 2 deliveries, said Rystad’s Ramesh. That’s what happened after the G7 set sanctions on Russian oil, with Japan receiving an exemption for crude produced from the Sakhalin project destined for the Asian nation.

