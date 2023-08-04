Adnoc makes first major global gas deal with Azeri buy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Adnoc makes first major global gas deal with Azeri buy

By Bloomberg
04/08/2023, 4:12 pm
© Supplied by SOCARSOCAR, ADNOC and TotalEnergies agree farm-in deal for the Azeri Absheron field.
SOCAR, ADNOC and TotalEnergies agree farm-in deal for the Azeri Absheron field.

The biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates is buying a stake in a natural gas field in Azerbaijan, marking the company’s first major international purchase of upstream hydrocarbon assets.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. agreed to buy a 30% equity stake in the Absheron gas field in the Caspian Sea, the government-owned firm said in a statement.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar and its French partner TotalEnergies will each sell a 15% share of the project to Adnoc in the deal. The parties didn’t disclose financial terms.

Government and private oil producers have been increasingly developing gas assets as they look to meet growing global demand for energy and consumer products with a fuel that burns more cleanly than crude. Gas, which still emits carbon gas that contributes to global warming, can be burnt in power plants and also used in the chemical processes that create plastics and other materials that go into mobile phones, computers and auto parts.

“Adnoc’s investment into the Caspian region aims to create a substantial growth position as it enters the international gas market,” the statement said. “The partnership will enable Adnoc to build a major footprint in a region with prolific natural resources and significant growth potential, facilitating a route into attractive international growth markets for gas in Europe and Central Asia.”

Absheron is estimated to hold 300 billion cubic meters of gas, but the reserves are probably much bigger, according to Azerbaijain’s President Ilham Aliyev.

As Adnoc spends billions to boost oil and gas production capacity at home, the Azerbaijan deal is its first foray into production abroad. The company has also made an offer, together with BP, to buy into an Israeli gas project and has bought stakes in European chemical and energy companies from another Abu Dhabi government firm, Mubadala Investments Co.

The Absheron gas and condensate field started production last month. Total and Socar held equal 50% stakes in the project prior to the current transaction, which still needs regulatory approvals. The two will remain partners with 35% holdings each.

The UAE is hosting this year’s UN climate conference, COP28, which aims to focus on funding for efforts to reduce emissions and limit global warming. The country has been criticized for touting its clean energy plans at the same time as it goes ahead with efforts to boost crude production capacity by about a quarter and for naming Adnoc’s CEO Sultan Al Jaber as head of the summit.

Al Jaber has called for phasing down the use of unabated fossil fuels, meaning those without technology to capture carbon emissions, while stressing that oil and gas will remain part of the energy mix for years to come. The UAE has recognized that economies will move beyond the use of hydrocarbons and is also working to diversify its income sources away from oil sales and to develop new industries though government officials haven’t said when they think oil and gas use will stop.

The UAE is already working on solar energy projects in Azerbaijan with state-run renewable energy producer Masdar, of which Al Jaber is chairman and former CEO.

Socar and Adnoc also agreed to look at opportunities to work together on additional upstream projects in Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan and beyond and to evaluate cooperation in renewable energy and other low-carbon projects.

