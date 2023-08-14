CIMC Raffles takes on Saipem conversion for Congo work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

CIMC Raffles takes on Saipem conversion for Congo work

Saipem expects the offshore commissioning and start up of the FPU to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/08/2023, 11:12 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by CIMC RafflesThe Scarabeo 5 has arrived at CIMC Raffles for conversion into an FPU for Saipem
Saipem has signed up CIMC Raffles to convert a semisubmersible into a floating production unit (FPU), which will go to work for Eni in Congo Brazzaville. Picture shows; The Scarabeo 5 arrives at CIMC Raffles for conversion. China. Supplied by CIMC Raffles Date; 14/08/2023

Saipem has signed up CIMC Raffles to convert a semisubmersible into a floating production unit (FPU), which will go to work for Eni in Congo Brazzaville.

Saipem struck a deal with Eni Congo last week, with the conversion agreement announced today. The Chinese yard will convert the Scarabeo 5.

The FPU will receive production fluids from wellheads riser platforms. It will separate the gas from the liquids, sending the former to a nearby floating LNG (FLNG) vessel.

Saipem expects the offshore commissioning and start up of the FPU to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Eni plans to produce 3 million tonnes per year of LNG in Congolese waters, involving two FLNG units.

CIMC said the FPU conversion work marked a breakthrough for the yard’s oil and gas works.

The yard will dismantle the drilling systems, repair and refurbish the marine system and install a new topside process module.

A CIMC official said the company was working to expand its oil and gas production unit business, working from “hull construction, topside module construction, all the way to commissioning. CIMC Raffles have a solid delivery history.

“We are confident that we can deliver another quality project for our old friend Saipem, providing efficient and safe equipment for the production of oil and gas fields in the waters of the Congo.”

Saipem has leased jackups from CIMC in the past. These include the Perro Negro 11 and 12, both of which are now working for Saudi Aramco.

Wison Heavy Industry is building the 2.4mn tpy FLNG unit for Eni.

