BW Offshore nearing completion of Barossa FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

BW Offshore nearing completion of Barossa FPSO

By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 7:44 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
BW Offshore Barossa FPSO
Concept: a rendering of the FPSO and subsea infrastructure at the Barossa field development off northern Australia Photo: MODEC

The floating storage production and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Santos-led (ASX:STO) Barossa project is almost three quarters of the way there.

Norway’s BW Offshore announced on Monday that the vessel for the project is progressing according to schedule, but that inflation is taking its toll.

As of end July, the project is about 73% complete, with over 17.5 million hours of work executed without lost time injury.

Persistent cost inflation is impacting the construction, commissioning and installation phases though, and is expected to consume the engineering, procurement, construction and installation buffers.

Despite the increases BW Offshore said in its first half results that the overall economics of the lease and operate contract currently remain intact.

Initial production from the Barossa gas field – that will backfill the Darwin LNG export plant – is expected in 2025.

“We have a firm focus on progressing the Barossa FPSO per plan, delivering high operational uptime on our core assets, while completing the divestment of the non-core assets,” said Marco Beenen, chief executive of BW Offshore.

“The FPSO market remains strong, supported by high energy prices and oil and gas companies seeking efficient production solutions. We continue to pursue new projects meeting our selection criteria, however, the timing of new awards is affected by both the inflationary environment and selective lenders and co-investors.”

Fr the first half of the year BW Offshore’s profits before tax totalled $34.8 million, a hefty loss on the $72.5m it posted for H1 2022.

Revenue meanwhile was $332.4m, down from $386.4m.

Last week the company signed a loan agreement for the refinancing of its loan for the Catcher FPSO into a three-and-a-half-year senior secured $200 million loan facility.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts