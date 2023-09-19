Jadestone builds confidence at Montara and looks ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Jadestone builds confidence at Montara and looks ahead

Jadestone CEO and president Paul Blakeley said Montara had been a “real problem”. The defect in July occurred in a tank that had already been inspected, he explained to Energy Voice.
19/09/2023, 2:21 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Jadestone EnergyDawn from the bridge for Jadestone Energy offshore
Supplied by Jadestone Energy Date; Unknown

Problems at the Montara FPSO proved challenging for Jadestone Energy in its first half, pulling down results, but the company has stepped up its inspection insight.

Jadestone shut the Montara FPSO between August 2022 and March 2023, amid oil leak concerns. It was then producing until July 29, when another tank defect triggered an alarm. The FPSO was then offline until September 1 and has now reached 6,250 barrels per day.

“The ultrasonic test was not sensitive to pick up such a small point of corrosion,” he said. Jadestone re-examined the tanks with a finer ultrasonic probe and “lo and behold it solves the problem. It’s hugely important to us that we identify why we could have missed it.”

The follow-up inspection found two areas in the tank thinner than had been previously measured, with the company carrying out repairs on the affected areas.  “The sense now, among the team, is that we have much greater confidence in the inspection process.”

Jadestone is exporting oil from the FPSO with an oil tanker, which can store crude to compensate for reduced storage. “We will let it go when we can, in about six months or so,” Blakely explained, drawing a comparison with the same model used at the company’s Stag field.

Problems at Montara drove the company’s after-tax loss, of $59.9 million. The company also reduced its production guidance for April to December this year, suggesting it would average 13,500-15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It had previously guided the high end could reach 17,000 boepd.

Akatara

While Montara is an ongoing challenge for Jadestone, and one the market will continue to watch closely, other parts of the portfolio are doing well.

The company has pinned its near-term growth hopes on Akatara, a gas development that is due to start around mid-2024. The project is now 61% complete and long-lead equipment is on site.

Jadestone carried out well testing on the field recently, which provided 8.5 million cubic feet per day. The project includes five wells and has only 15 mmcf per day of sales contracted.

The A1 well “confirmed the upside volumes”, Blakeley said. Jadestone is working on a potential contract for more gas sales from Akatara.

Another project that has exceeded expectations has been East Belumut. The company drilled a first well on the field, testing it at 2,800 bpd. The entire project is due to provide 2,500 bpd, Blakeley said, from four wells.

The first well has “settled down lower now, but it demonstrates better rocks and a higher oil column than we had anticipated”. The company is now drilling a second well.

Jadestone Energy's Stag project © Supplied by Jadestone Energy
Picture shows; The Stag project. Supplied by Jadestone Energy Date; Unknown

Another three-well workover plan is starting at Stag, Blakeley said, which could add another 1,000 bpd of production.

The second half of the year will be about growing production, the CEO said.

Opportunistic

Jadestone was able to navigate its problems at Montara largely because of its cash pile. This has been reduced to net cash of $7.78mn.

The company will continue to invest into this year, with the balance sheet at its lowest ebb in the first or second quarter of 2024. Once Akatara comes onstream, though, it will be able to pay off debt and rebuild cash “very fast”, Blakeley said.

That’s not to say there is not a possibility for additional spending projects. “There is definitely capacity for M&A. Shareholders want growth from a stock and the banks want us to grow.”

Blakeley said Jadestone was considering two options in particular that were making progress, although there can be no guarantees.

“We’re looking now and we’re continuing to look. We want to expand the business,” he said. Jadestone would finance such a move from its cash generating assets and debt, with Blakeley ruling out further equity raises.

