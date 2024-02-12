Valeura signs up Borr rig to continue southern Thailand expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Valeura signs up Borr rig to continue southern Thailand expansion

There were more near field exploration targets planned for 2024. These, it said, would support further expansion at the project. Valeura has raised the possibility of a Nong Yao D platform to follow Nong Yao C.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/02/2024, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by Valeura EnergyValeura has completed its Nong Yao drilling
Valeura Energy has signed up to extend the contract for its Borr Drilling jack up, driving progress off southern Thailand.

Borr announced the contract today. The Mist jack up will remain at work for Valeura for another 12 months, it said.

This is in direct continuation of the existing contract. It will see the facility in operation until August 2025. The Mist’s current contract was due to expire in August.

The rig is currently drilling on the Wassana field. It moved there in mid-December, to carry out an infill drilling programme on three horizontal development wells.

Valeura reported additional appraisal success at Wassana in August, with results indicating it could add around 20 more production wells. The company planned to take a final investment decision (FID) on the work, which would involve expanding production infrastructure, this year.

The independent has talked of one or two wellhead platforms on the field.

The Mist was previously at the Nong Yao field, east of Wassana. Valeura has described Nong Yao as a “major source of organic growth” this year.

The Nong Yao C development will drive this growth, with the facility to be installed imminently.

T7 Global officially named the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), TSeven Shirley, for the project on February 2. It oversaw the construction of the vessel at China State Shipbuilding Corporation Beihai Shipyard.

Valeura, in an update this month, predicted Nong Yao production would increase 50%.

Furthermore, it said there were more near field exploration targets planned for 2024. These, it said, would support further expansion at the project. Valeura has raised the possibility of a Nong Yao D platform to follow Nong Yao C.

