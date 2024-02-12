Valeura signs up Borr rig to continue southern Thailand expansion

Valeura Energy has signed up to extend the contract for its Borr Drilling jack up, driving progress off southern Thailand.

Borr announced the contract today. The Mist jack up will remain at work for Valeura for another 12 months, it said.

This is in direct continuation of the existing contract. It will see the facility in operation until August 2025. The Mist’s current contract was due to expire in August.

The rig is currently drilling on the Wassana field. It moved there in mid-December, to carry out an infill drilling programme on three horizontal development wells.

Valeura reported additional appraisal success at Wassana in August, with results indicating it could add around 20 more production wells. The company planned to take a final investment decision (FID) on the work, which would involve expanding production infrastructure, this year.

The independent has talked of one or two wellhead platforms on the field.

The Mist was previously at the Nong Yao field, east of Wassana. Valeura has described Nong Yao as a “major source of organic growth” this year.

The Nong Yao C development will drive this growth, with the facility to be installed imminently.

T7 Global officially named the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), TSeven Shirley, for the project on February 2. It oversaw the construction of the vessel at China State Shipbuilding Corporation Beihai Shipyard.

Valeura, in an update this month, predicted Nong Yao production would increase 50%.

Furthermore, it said there were more near field exploration targets planned for 2024. These, it said, would support further expansion at the project. Valeura has raised the possibility of a Nong Yao D platform to follow Nong Yao C.