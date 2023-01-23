ExxonMobil hires US contractor Helix for Australia decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

ExxonMobil hires US contractor Helix for Australia decommissioning

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), operator of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, has hired the Helix Q7000 semisubmersible vessel to support decommissioning activities in the Gippsland basin offshore Australia, as ExxonMobil ramps up decommissioning work.
By Energy Voice
23/01/2023, 3:55 am Updated: 23/01/2023, 3:56 am
© Bloombergexxon tesla
ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), operator of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, has hired the Helix Q7000 semisubmersible vessel to support decommissioning activities in the Gippsland basin offshore Australia, as ExxonMobil ramps up decommissioning work.

It marks the fourth mobile offshore asset added to the Gippsland basin decommissioning fleet and the light well intervention vessel will support decommissioning activities in the Bass Strait from the end of 2023, said ExxonMobil.

Australia is on the verge of its largest-ever wave of decommissioning as offshore development wells reach the end of their producing life.

Given its large legacy position in the Gippsland, it is no surprise that ExxonMobil leads the way in its decommissioning liabilities, with a rapid increase in the number of wells likely to cease production over the next five years. While this is indubitably a high-cost endeavour, most of these wells are platform-based, where per-well abandonment costs are likely to be significantly lower than for subsea wells.

“The Helix Q7000 is a welcome addition to our extensive fleet of vessels and rigs currently operating across the Gippsland basin,” said ExxonMobil Australia Chair, Dylan Pugh.

“It is the fourth mobile offshore asset we have added to our decommissioning fleet, and marks the first time we will be using a light well intervention vessel for subsea work locally,” he continued.

Rig 22 is currently executing a plug and abandonment campaign at Flounder, whilst the HWT600 rig is finalising plug and abandonment activities at Fortescue before it moves onto its next campaign at Bream. The Multi-Purpose Support Vessel has completed a marine life survey utilising its remote operated vehicle equipment, which will be followed by decommissioning activities at Perch and Dolphin monotowers this year.

“We are committed to sourcing the right assets for the work we are completing, given the variety of fields we have operated for over 50 years. Our priority is to remain safe, whilst using fit for purpose solutions which ensure we are meeting our decommissioning requirements,” Pugh concluded.

More than A$50 billion ($40.5 billion) of necessary decommissioning work needs to be carried out on Australia’s offshore oil and gas infrastructure, over half of which must be started this decade.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts