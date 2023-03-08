Woodside taps former TotalEnergies E&P boss in board reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside taps former TotalEnergies E&P boss in board reshuffle

By Andrew Dykes
08/03/2023, 10:10 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageWoodside
Woodside Energy has announced a series of changes to its board, taking in a capital markets expert and a former Total executive to replace two retiring members.

In an update on Wednesday Woodside (ASX:WDS) said Sarah Ryan and Christopher Haynes would retire from their respective offices with after the company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 28 April 2023.

Meanwhile, former TotalEnergies president of exploration and production, Arnaud Breuillac, has been appointed as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Haynes has served on the company’s board since 2011 and is a member of the audit and risk committee, sustainability committee and the nominations and governance committee.

Ms Ryan joined the board in 2012 and also serves on the same committees.

Chairman Richard Goyder said that both directors had provided “outstanding service” to the leadership during their tenure.

Thanking them for their efforts, he added: “In recent years, Chris and Sarah, together with the other directors, have guided Woodside through a global pandemic, volatile energy markets and other challenging external conditions, and each played a significant role in the successful completion of Woodside’s merger with BHP Petroleum in 2022.”

Mr Breuillac has had a 40-year career with Total, holding positions across the Middle East, continental Europe and central Asia before retiring from role as president at the end of 2021 after seven years.

He also holds directorships on the boards of UK-based Trident Energy and French underground hydrocarbon products storage facility operator, Géosel Manosque.

He will stand for election as a non-executive director at the 2023 AGM.

“Arnaud has a deep understanding of the energy transition and the corresponding role of energy suppliers through this period, and beyond and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Woodside Board. We expect Arnaud will bring invaluable leadership insights to the Woodside Board,” added Mr Goyder.

Finally, the board will also recommend the appointment of Ms Angela Minas as a director at the 2023 AGM.

She holds strong capital market experience and has worked across the energy and natural resources spectrum, including exploration and production, midstream, oilfield services, petrochemicals, mining and basic materials.

“We consider these attributes complement the Board’s existing mix of skills and experience at an important time in Woodside’s history,” Mr Goyder noted.

