Magistrate “encourages” environmental protest against Woodside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Magistrate “encourages” environmental protest against Woodside

“I encourage you to do it. You should be encouraged to do it in a lawful manner. It should be something held to be very precious to all of us. In this case you simply went too far,” the magistrate said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/05/2023, 10:51 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Disrupt Burrup HubActivist spray paints Woodside logo on police station
A magistrate has "commended" an environmental activist in Australia for spray painting a police station with the Woodside Energy logo. Picture shows; Activist Violet Coco . Perth, WA. Supplied by Disrupt Burrup Hub Date; 04/05/2023

A magistrate has “commended” an environmental activist in Australia for spray painting a police station with the Woodside Energy logo.

Violet Coco spray painted the logo on the Perth Police Station four times in yellow paint on May 4. The police arrested her, holding her without bail.

Magistrate Matthew Walton voiced encouragement for the activist in a court hearing today, although saying she had gone too far. The court fined her A$200 for her actions.

“I encourage you to do it. You should be encouraged to do it in a lawful manner. It should be something held to be very precious to all of us. In this case you simply went too far,” the magistrate said. People have strong views, he continued, saying a “fundamental tenet” of democracy was to protest.

“In a lot of regards you should be commended, however you’ve breached a law. You went too far on this occasion.”

Anti-Woodside protestor leaving building © Supplied by Disrupt Burrup Hub
Activist Violet Coco. Supplied by Disrupt Burrup Hub Date; 04/05/2023

Coco said she was a survivor of the “authoritarian crackdown on environmental protest on the east coast”. She had come to Western Australia “to sound the alarm and stand in solidarity with campaigners facing the same police state repression here”.

Woodside “love to slap their logo on the prized cultural institutions in this state at the same time they spray their toxic emissions all over sacred First Nations rock art and our childrens’ future. But the biggest sponsorship deal in this state is between Woodside and the WA government, who use the WA police as Woodside’s personal protection service.”

The protest singled out Woodside’s Burrup Hub development, which covers Scarborough, Browse, the Pluto plant and others.

Activists have raised concerns about emissions at the site and the impact on Aboriginal rock art.

More in the offing

Demonstrators targeted Woodside’s AGM last week. Two campaigners from the Disrupt Burrup Hub movement were arrested after setting off “stench gas” and flares. Police have charged them with aggravated burglary with intent to commit assault.

While the protesters were removed, the vote did show concerns from institutional investors in Woodside’s plans. Only 65% of shareholders voted to re-appoint Ian McFarlane as a director, while the remuneration report gathered 79% of support. While the motions were still carried, this does highlight concerns.

Coco blocked a lane of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, in April 2022. She was arrested and sentenced to 15 months in prison. However, the sentence was thrown out on appeal because of “false information” from the police. They had claimed that an ambulance had been unable to access an emergency because of the blockage – a claim that they later dropped.

It seems more is likely to come. On her social media sites, Coco said the “next big actions” would take place at the APPEA conference, in Adelaide in mid-May.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts