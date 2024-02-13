Jadestone signals interest in transformative Woodside deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Jadestone signals interest in transformative Woodside deal

Should the purchase move ahead, Jadestone said, it would qualify as a reverse takeover. This would trigger a suspension of Jadestone shares on AIM.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/02/2024, 9:12 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ShutterstockJadestone Energy has confirmed it is working on a bid for Woodside's Macedon and Pyrenees assets
Australian flag flutters in the wind

Jadestone Energy has confirmed that it is working on a deal for assets owned by Woodside Energy in Australia.

Should the purchase move ahead, Jadestone said, it would qualify as a reverse takeover. This would trigger a suspension of Jadestone shares on AIM.

The minnow named the assets in question as the Macedon and Greater Pyrenees projects, offshore Western Australia. Morgan Stanley is running the bid process for Woodside.

The Australian reported two days ago that Carlyle, Hibiscus Energy and Jadestone were the “final contenders” in the sale of Macedon.

Woodside’s net production in the producing Macedon gas field, and wider Pyrenees, averaged 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second half of 2023. Media reports have put the assets price at around $500 million.

Jadestone reported it produced 13,813 boepd in 2023, up 20% on the year.

The company warned there were no assurances that it would reach a deal. It will provide further details as appropriate, it said.

AIM-listed Jadestone has focused on M&A as a pathway to growth. Speaking to Energy Voice in April 2023, CEO Paul Blakeley said Jadestone saw a number of opportunities in Asia-Pacific and particularly Australia.

“Offshore Australia there’s nobody competing with us,” he said last year. “In the North Sea, there would be 20 private equity-backed teams chasing all sorts of assets – and paying top dollar.”

Woodside has a 71.4% stake in the WA-42-L licence, which holds Macedon. The field produces via subsea wells, with gas exported via pipeline to a treatment plant near Onslow. A 67-km pipeline then hooks into local links, with sales into the WA gas market. Woodside acquired the assets through its acquisition of BHP Petroleum.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts