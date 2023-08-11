Natural gas workers urge quick end to Australia strike threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Natural gas workers urge quick end to Australia strike threat

By Bloomberg
11/08/2023, 12:39 pm
© Supplied by EnerMechEnerMech Chevron
Chevron's Wheatston platform

Workers threatening strikes at Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group liquefied natural gas operations in Australia have urged the firms to quickly resolve disputes and avoid any costly disruption to exports.

The prospect of disruptions at three major LNG sites — which together account for about 10% of global supply — has roiled gas markets in recent days and triggered new concerns over the outlook ahead of the northern hemisphere winter.

Spot prices for LNG cargoes delivered in North Asia were assessed at $12.045/mmbtu on Thursday, an increase of 10% from the previous assessment on 8 August before a public holiday in Singapore, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Chevron “is taking steps to ensure safe and reliable operations are maintained in the event of disruption at our facilities,” the company said in a statement, after Australia’s Fair Work Commission on Thursday authorized some workers at the Wheatstone and Gorgon downstream facilities to vote on taking industrial action.

Offshore workers at Wheatstone are also seeking permission to vote on a strike, the company said.

Union members on Woodside offshore platforms off the coast of Western Australia earlier voted to strike and can begin action at seven days’ notice. Further negotiations between the Offshore Alliance, which includes two key labor unions, and the companies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Workers are seeking improved benchmark pay and conditions, and steps to improve job security including limits on the outsourcing of roles to labor hire contractors.

The cost to the two companies of strike action would be in the billions of dollars “if they don’t resolve our outstanding bargaining claims in a hurry,” the Offshore Alliance said in a message posted on Facebook.

Union leaders claim disruptions in 2022 at Shell’s Prelude floating LNG production hub in Australia cost the company about A$1.5 billion ($980 million). Shell declined to comment on the figure.

Australia’s Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe played down worries Friday over any major escalation in prices.

“We’ve got to remember that the gas prices have come down tremendously from their peak after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Lowe said Friday in testimony to lawmakers in Canberra. “It would be problematic if industrial relations issues stopped production in Western Australia, but at the moment it’s not high on our list of concerns.”

