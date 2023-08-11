Germany’s TenneT purchase delayed due to Dutch political turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Germany’s TenneT purchase delayed due to Dutch political turmoil

By Bloomberg
11/08/2023, 4:24 pm
© Supplied by TenneTDigging for transmission infrastructure on the beach at Heemskerk.. Netherlands.
Digging for transmission infrastructure on the beach at Heemskerk.. Netherlands.

Germany’s buyout of its biggest power grid operator from the Dutch state is likely to be postponed until next year following the collapse last month of the Netherlands government and with little prospect of a new administration anytime soon.

Germany made an initial non-binding offer for TenneT Holding in May and the Dutch responded in June, according to people familiar with the negotiations. However, the implosion of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition in The Hague interrupted the decision-making process ahead of a national election scheduled for 22 November.

While the Germans are prepared to pay about €20 billion ($22 billion), the Dutch are expecting closer to €30 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Since then, talks have been on hold, also due to the Dutch parliament’s summer recess which ends 4 September.

It may take months for the deal to be sealed after the election as the fragmented political landscape makes it impossible to form a government without a coalition and typically prompts lengthy and difficult negotiations.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Large parts of Germany’s power grid are controlled by the Dutch.

After the recess, the Dutch parliament will decide on which issues it will declare controversial. If the Tennet sale is among them, the caretaker government will have to put the talks on ice until a new administration is formed.

A spokesperson for the Dutch energy ministry declined to comment. A spokesman for the economy ministry in Berlin, which oversees Germany’s power network, said he was unable to provide information on ongoing talks that are confidential.

Although it’s technically possible for the Dutch parliament to give the caretaker government the green light to sell the TenneT stake, it’s also unlikely to happen as some officials are still against selling it, the people said.

The acquisition of TenneT’s German network is designed to consolidate Germany’s power grids and bolster the electricity sector in the midst of a challenging transition to clean energies, the phase-out of nuclear power and uncertainty triggered by the loss of energy supply from Russia.

The German power network needs an overhaul to help cope with volatile renewables generation and the government in Berlin is keen to maximize its control over the domestic electricity grid.

