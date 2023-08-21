Inpex, Total secure more gas for Ichthys exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Inpex, Total secure more gas for Ichthys exports

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/08/2023, 8:20 am
The Ichthys Explorer central processing facility
Inpex and TotalEnergies have struck a deal to buy two fields offshore Australia to secure supplies for their Ichthys LNG plant.

Inpex will buy a 74% stake in the Cash and Maple fields. Total will take the remaining 26%, both under a deal with PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP). The purchase is in line with the companies’ stakes in the onshore LNG facility.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

The fields are in the AC/RL7 block, which covers 418 square km. The area is in the Timor Sea in water depths of 120 to 240 metres. The permit is around 250 km from the Ichthys gas condensate field.

Inpex said the deal aligned with its strategy plans set out in February 2022. These will see the company focus on clean energy, it said, with a shift to natural gas.

“Inpex’s acquisition of a share in the AC/RL7 block is largely significant as it will further ensure the long-term maintenance of the Ichthys LNG Project’s production volume,” the company said.

Future supply

Cash was discovered in 2002 while Maple dates back to 1989. The fields hold an estimated 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

“Thanks to this joint acquisition together with our partner Inpex, we are pleased to secure additional resources for the future supply of the Ichthys LNG plant,” said Total senior vice president Asia-Pacific for exploration and production Julien Pouget.

“These resources will help us to meet the long-term demand of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region for LNG. This acquisition is also supported by the efforts undertaken with Inpex in the Bonaparte CCS Assessment joint venture to appraise the area’s potential for geological storage of CO2, in order to abate CO2 emissions from the Ichthys LNG project.”

Ichthys LNG began producing in 2018. It has 8.9 million tonnes per year of LNG capacity. Gas for the project comes from the Ichthys field, 200 km offshore. An 882-km pipeline runs from the field to the two-train plant.

