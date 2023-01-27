PTTEP seeking to divest Cash-Maple gas asset in Australia this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

PTTEP seeking to divest Cash-Maple gas asset in Australia this year

By Energy Voice
27/01/2023, 2:22 am Updated: 27/01/2023, 2:23 am
© BLOOMBERG NEWSThe PTT Exploration & Production Pcl logo is seen at PTTEP's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. Photographer: Udo Weitz/Bloomberg News
The PTT Exploration & Production Pcl logo is seen at PTTEP's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. Photographer: Udo Weitz/Bloomberg News

Thailand’s state-backed energy company PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) expects to sell its Cash-Maple gas and condensate field in Australia in 2023, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

The Cash-Maple field, located about 680km west of Darwin and 700km northeast of Broome, contains an estimated 3.5 trillion cubic feet of resources.

According to the PTTEP Australia website, drilling from the Cash-2 and Maple-2 appraisal wells in September 2011 and July 2012 respectively, provided “encouraging results indicating a larger gas resource than previously projected”. In 2019, the Orchid-1 exploration well hit gas and condensate with a net pay thickness of around 34m.

“But the area is too far and production costs would be high, driven by the construction of a gas pipeline. If we shift to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, the business will not be viable,” Bangkok Post quoted PTTEP chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul as saying on 23 January.

The sale of the Cash-Maple field is in line with PTTEP’s plan to direct its investments to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the newspaper reported. It sold its Montara asset offshore Australia to Jadestone Energy in 2018.

In October, PTTEP announced that it was further expanding its investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by acquiring 25% participating interest in the Sharjah Onshore Area A from Italy’s Eni.

The investment marked PTTEP’s fifth project in the UAE as the company continues to strengthen presence and growth in the Middle East.

