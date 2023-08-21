NHV wins helicopter contract for Buchan decommissioning

Helicopter operator NHV has been awarded the contract for decommissioning work at the Repsol Sinopec Buchan field.

Flying out of Aberdeen, NHV has been awarded the work by Well-Safe Solutions, which is leading the decom operations.

Starting mid-September, NHV will deliver four flights per week using H175 helicopters.

Jamie John, Commercial Director of North Sea Energy at NHV Group, commented: “Securing this recent contract with Well-Safe Solutions will play a pivotal role in supporting the Buchan Well Abandonment operations.

“NHV has invested a lot into the energy industry and this contract is testament to our teams drive and level of service. Our top-tier fleet, including the advanced H175 model, coupled with our experienced crew, positions us well to meet the demands of this critical phase of operations.”

Well-Safe Solutions was awarded the contract for 14-wells at the Buchan and Hannay fields in September 2021, using the Well-Safe Guardian rig.

Weeks later it was also awarded a contract for CNR International’s Banff and Kyle fields.

The contracts were hailed as a “step-change” for the sector in allowing a campaign approach to well decommissioning.

Plugging and abandonment accounts for around half of all decommissioning costs in the sector.

Using a campaign approach will help bring down costs, and ultimately reduce a burden on the taxpayer which hands out rebates on decommissioning work.