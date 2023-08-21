NHV wins helicopter contract for Buchan decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

NHV wins helicopter contract for Buchan decommissioning

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/08/2023, 8:33 am
© Supplied by NHV / Steve JonesNHV buchan

Helicopter operator NHV has been awarded the contract for decommissioning work at the Repsol Sinopec Buchan field.

Flying out of Aberdeen, NHV has been awarded the work by Well-Safe Solutions, which is leading the decom operations.

Starting mid-September, NHV will deliver four flights per week using H175 helicopters.

Jamie John, Commercial Director of North Sea Energy at NHV Group, commented: “Securing this recent contract with Well-Safe Solutions will play a pivotal role in supporting the Buchan Well Abandonment operations.

“NHV has invested a lot into the energy industry and this contract is testament to our teams drive and level of service. Our top-tier fleet, including the advanced H175 model, coupled with our experienced crew, positions us well to meet the demands of this critical phase of operations.”

Well-Safe Solutions was awarded the contract for 14-wells at the Buchan and Hannay fields in September 2021, using the Well-Safe Guardian rig.

Weeks later it was also awarded a contract for CNR International’s Banff and Kyle fields.

The contracts were hailed as a “step-change” for the sector in allowing a campaign approach to well decommissioning.

Plugging and abandonment accounts for around half of all decommissioning costs in the sector.

Using a campaign approach will help bring down costs, and ultimately reduce a burden on the taxpayer which hands out rebates on decommissioning work.

