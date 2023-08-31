The UK welcomes the third MP in charge of energy in 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

The UK welcomes the third MP in charge of energy in 12 months

By Ryan Duff
31/08/2023, 10:29 am Updated: 31/08/2023, 11:49 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaThe three MP's that have been in charge of UK energy over the last 12 months: (L to R) Grant Shapps, Claire Coutinho, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
As Grant Shapps steps down as energy security secretary, the industry welcomes the third MP to take up the energy brief in less than 12 months.

It has been announced that Claire Coutinho, the former minister for children will be taking on the role of secretary of state for energy security and net zero.

Ms Coutinho has been spotted at 10 Downing Street shortly before the announcement as Rishi Sunak looks to reshuffle his cabinet.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Claire Coutinho will be leading our mission to build cheaper, cleaner homegrown energy and safeguard the UK’s energy security.”

MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and minister in the department for energy security and net zero, Andrew Bowie, welcomed Ms Coutinho.

Mr Bowie hailed the announcement as “Absolutely fantastic news” on Twitter.

Three MPs handed the energy brief in 12 months

Grant Shapps has accepted the defence secretary position in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, following his appointment as energy security secretary in October.

Shapps took the position following Jacob Rees-Mogg’s resignation from the business, which included the energy brief.

Rees-Mogg handed in his notice soon after Rishi Sunak was appointed head of the Conservative Party.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed to the role on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss and his resignation was first reported on 25 October.

Green party MP Caroline Lucas criticised the “Rent-a-Minister Grant Shapps” for holding five positions in government within the last 12 Months.

She wrote: “Rent-a-Minister Grant Shapps embodies Government chaos.

“He’s held 5 different cabinet posts in the past 12 months. Transport, Home, BEIS, Energy, and now Defence.

“This government is a desperate scrambled cohort of failure and an election to get rid of the lot of them can’t come soon enough”

More oil and cutting bills

During his time as the UK’s energy security secretary, Mr Shapps was outspoken about his approval of new North Sea licences. 

He recently said, the government will “max out” the UK North Sea’s oil and gas reserves, claiming that carbon emissions will still decline at “twice the rate” outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

When he was first appointed to the energy security position, Mr Shapps was faced with a winter of uncertainty in which there were concerns around household bills.

On his first visit to the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy offices, Shapps said to the staff: “The department clearly has a huge agenda, in particular on energy prices. Let’s get to work.”

Ofgem announced earlier this month it was cutting the price that a supplier could charge for gas from 6.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 6.89p from October 1.

Shapps took to Twitter following the announcement that he would be taking over from Ben Wallace as defence secretary.

He wrote: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by Rishi Sunak.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years.

“As I get to work at DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”

