The UK welcomes the third MP in charge of energy in 12 months

As Grant Shapps steps down as energy security secretary, the industry welcomes the third MP to take up the energy brief in less than 12 months.

It has been announced that Claire Coutinho, the former minister for children will be taking on the role of secretary of state for energy security and net zero.

Ms Coutinho has been spotted at 10 Downing Street shortly before the announcement as Rishi Sunak looks to reshuffle his cabinet.

Claire Coutinho MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Claire Coutinho will be leading our mission to build cheaper, cleaner homegrown energy and safeguard the UK’s energy security.”

MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and minister in the department for energy security and net zero, Andrew Bowie, welcomed Ms Coutinho.

Mr Bowie hailed the announcement as “Absolutely fantastic news” on Twitter.

Three MPs handed the energy brief in 12 months

Grant Shapps has accepted the defence secretary position in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, following his appointment as energy security secretary in October.

Shapps took the position following Jacob Rees-Mogg’s resignation from the business, which included the energy brief.

Rees-Mogg handed in his notice soon after Rishi Sunak was appointed head of the Conservative Party.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed to the role on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss and his resignation was first reported on 25 October.

Green party MP Caroline Lucas criticised the “Rent-a-Minister Grant Shapps” for holding five positions in government within the last 12 Months.

She wrote: “Rent-a-Minister Grant Shapps embodies Government chaos.

“He’s held 5 different cabinet posts in the past 12 months. Transport, Home, BEIS, Energy, and now Defence.

“This government is a desperate scrambled cohort of failure and an election to get rid of the lot of them can’t come soon enough”

More oil and cutting bills

During his time as the UK’s energy security secretary, Mr Shapps was outspoken about his approval of new North Sea licences.

He recently said, the government will “max out” the UK North Sea’s oil and gas reserves, claiming that carbon emissions will still decline at “twice the rate” outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

When he was first appointed to the energy security position, Mr Shapps was faced with a winter of uncertainty in which there were concerns around household bills.

On his first visit to the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy offices, Shapps said to the staff: “The department clearly has a huge agenda, in particular on energy prices. Let’s get to work.”

Ofgem announced earlier this month it was cutting the price that a supplier could charge for gas from 6.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 6.89p from October 1.

Shapps took to Twitter following the announcement that he would be taking over from Ben Wallace as defence secretary.

He wrote: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by Rishi Sunak.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years.

“As I get to work at DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”