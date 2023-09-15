Turbine trips and loading woes, Chevron faces Australian union pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Turbine trips and loading woes, Chevron faces Australian union pressure

The Offshore Alliance has refused to provide advance warning to Chevron of strike action.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2023, 9:34 am
Chevron

Chevron is facing an increased squeeze at its gas production facilities in Australia amid a showdown with the local workers’ union.

The most recent disruption has been disruption to loading schedules for tankers at the Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities.

The Offshore Alliance has refused to provide advance warning to Chevron of strike action.

Attempts by Chevron to secure warning amounts to an “unlawful threat”, the union said in terms of pay deductions. “The union believes that Chevron have exerted improper pressure – coercion – of members who are exercising their lawful right to take Protected Industrial Action,” it said.

Action will “escalate over the coming days and weeks”, the Offshore Alliance said. Strike action began on September 14.

Chevron has said that advance warning of industrial action is required to ensure workers are paid correctly.

The loading woes follow shortly after a trip at a Wheatstone turbine, which has reduced capacity 50%. The union said this had occurred while the facility was “being manned by Chevron’s inexperienced and non-competent [business continuity plan] workforce”.

Talking terms

In an earlier statement, the Australian Workers’ Union (AWU) said it was seeking payment from Chevron in line with its contemporaries. The AWU said the company was offering terms “lower than some Tier 2 oil and gas operators in Australian waters”.

The Offshore Alliance took a similarly robust negotiating style with Woodside Energy. The latter reached a deal with union workers, under which they returned to work.

The union said Woodside had agreed to upfront pay rises of A$30,000-80,000, job security, improved pension plans, rosters changing only with mutual agreement and payment for travel.

“Our Woodside Platform members dared to struggle and dared to win!” the union said.

Chevron is seeking support from the Fair Work Commission to compel workers back to operations. A hearing is due to begin on September 18.

The Offshore Alliance is made up of the AWU and the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA).

