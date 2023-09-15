Major expansion for Acorn CCS in Aberdeenshire with new carbon storage licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Major expansion for Acorn CCS in Aberdeenshire with new carbon storage licences

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/09/2023, 9:59 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Storeggaacorn ccs
Map of Acorn CCS expansion

The Acorn CCS project in Aberdeenshire is to expand after being awarded fresh carbon storage licences in the North Sea.

Initially planned to store carbon in the former Goldeneye gas field operated by Shell, the development will now also include with two new CO2 stores: Acorn East and East Mey.

That’s after the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced the 14 winning companies of 21 CCS licences today.

For Acorn, it means the system’s capacity will ramp up to store a huge around 240 million tonnes of CO2 in total.

To put that into perspective, the UK estimates some 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 storage per year will be needed by 2030 to meet net zero targets, and more than 50 million tonnes per year by 2035.

Acorn is the backbone of the “Scottish Cluster” and developers say it could store emissions from nine sources by 2030, including St Fergus, SSE and Equinor’s Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station, Ineos Grangemouth and ExxonMobil’s petrochemical facilities at Mossmorran.

Following Track 2 funding earlier this year – a share of a £1bn government pot – Acorn is expected to store around five million tonnes of CO2 annually in its first stage by 2030.

It will eventually be used to ship carbon in from other parts of the UK, and even parts of Europe, expected to create tens of thousands of jobs at its peak.

Acorn’s CO2 stores sit around 60 miles off the Aberdeenshire coast, in geological formations 1.5 miles below the seabed.

A spokesperson for Acorn said: “These extensive areas of subsea acreage are key elements in Acorn’s long-term strategy. The North Sea Transition Authority’s award of these carbon storage licenses is welcome news, as we continue to respond to Government’s Track-2 process.

“Acorn’s stores, 2.5km below the seabed some 100km north-east of Peterhead on the Aberdeenshire coastline, have the potential to store c.240 million tonnes of CO2.”

Acorn is being developed by Storegga, which owns 30% of the project. Partners Shell and Harbour Energy each hold another 30%, with the remaining 10% held by North Sea Midstream Partners.

Tags

