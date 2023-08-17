Australian union flags safety concerns at Woodside platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Australian union flags safety concerns at Woodside platform

The OA said Woodside should be held to account for “running their facilities and their workforce into the ground. Clean your act up Woodside as the health and safety of our members and your 'Licence to Operate' depends on it.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/08/2023, 10:05 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Woodside Energy
Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy – and other Australian producers – are going through tough talks with unions on pay and conditions. The Offshore Alliance (OA) took things a step further this morning, accusing Woodside of “totally unacceptable” practices at the Angel platform.

A worker, Michael Jurman, died on Woodside’s North Rankin platform in June. The OA has warned that Woodside has failed to learn from this tragedy and even risks a repeat.

The union was concerned about a lack of medical facilities on Angel, while also describing accommodation as being below the level required. It has filed a complaint with National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

Angel has traditionally been unmanned, OA said. It now has 24 personnel onboard, the maximum. There is no qualified medic on Angel at any time, the union said. The designated medic lacks qualifications and training and cannot dispense medicines without approval from the official medics on North Rankin.

Should there be a medical emergency, it would take a medivac helicopter one and a half hours to reach Angel. The lack of an onboard medic “is endangering the life and safety of Angel Platform Personnel”.

Housing

Accommodation on Angel is non-compliant with minimum standards, OA continued. Noise exceeds national standards, which is “adversely impacting fatigue levels” of workers on the platform, “exposing them to increased risk of serious injury or fatality”.

Living quarter restrictions see three workers sharing a cabin and six sharing a single shower. Cabins lack power points and noise insulation.

Furthermore, the platform is “generally covered in guano which is exposing workers to an unacceptable risk of developing gastrointestinal illness”.

The OA said Woodside should be held to account for “running their facilities and their workforce into the ground. Clean your act up Woodside as the health and safety of our members and your ‘Licence to Operate’ depends on it.”

Angel is around 125 km northwest of Karratha, in Western Australia. A gas pipeline connects the platform to the North Rankin complex, with feedstock then moving onshore to the Karratha gas plant. According to the company, typically there are eight planned maintenance visits per year to the platform. Each of these lasts for around 14 days.

Tough talks

Woodside said it had been in talks with the Australian Workers’ Union and the Electrical Trades Union since April on the North Rankin complex and Goodwyn and Angel platforms.

“Woodside continues to engage actively and constructively in the bargaining process. Positive progress is being made and the parties have reached an in-principle agreement on a number of issues that are key to the workforce.”

In the background to the OA’s concerns about Angel are the ongoing discussions. OA has accused Woodside of being “well off the pace on key bargaining issues including job security and remuneration.

OA went on to report that during talks Woodside’s HR executive had repeatedly called union negotiators a “dickhead”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts