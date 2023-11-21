Santos signs carbon study plans with Adnoc, Tokyo Gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Australasia

Santos signs carbon study plans with Adnoc, Tokyo Gas

Adnoc and Santos signed a strategic collaboration agreement, raising the possibility of the two working together on a “joint global carbon management platform”. It would focus on the needs of customers in the Asia-Pacific.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/11/2023, 9:34 am
© Shutterstock / Marlon TrottmannSantos in Brisbane, Australia.
Adnoc has signed an agreement to work together on carbon capture and storage (CCS) with Australia’s Santos, with an eye on transportation of CO2.

Santos has also struck a deal today with Tokyo Gas, on producing carbon-neutral e-methane in Australia.

Adnoc executive director of low carbon solutions Musabbeh Al Kaabi said the company had the aim of reaching CCS capacity of 10 million tonnes per year by 2030.

“Through this partnership, Adnoc and Santos will work together aiming to scale-up the carbon management technologies of the future while leveraging our combined expertise and experience in safely transporting, capturing and storing carbon to help markets in the Asia-Pacific decarbonise,” the official said.

The two companies also agreed to work on a CO2 shipping and transportation infrastructure network.

Competitive advantage

Santos energy solutions executive vice president Alan Stuart-Grant said the world needed to scale up CCS to meet its climate objectives.

Stuart-Grant said the two companies had “the technology, infrastructure and knowledge to be able to deliver low-cost CCS and low-carbon energy competitively on a global scale”. Australia and the United Arab Emirates have a “natural competitive advantages in carbon storage and energy supply chains. Through this collaboration, we will support the transition toward a low-carbon future that is both reliable and affordable.”

Adnoc operates the 800,000 tpy Al Reyadah facility. This captures emissions from a steel plant and uses it for enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The recently awarded Hail and Ghasha work has a substantial carbon capture aspect.

Santos is also working on CCS projects. The company’s Moomba plan is on track to start up in mid-2024. The company has said this has a breakeven cost of $24 per tonne. It has also seen recent progress on Bayu-Undan, with the Australian legislature approving developments on cross-border CO2 transportation.

E-methane

The Australian company announced an agreement with Japan’s Tokyo Gas today. The two agreed to work together on the potential to export e-methane to Japan. They could begin supplies in 2030.

The plan would involve producing e-methane by combining green hydrogen and CO2, captured from industrial emissions or from the air.

The two companies will carry out a study on producing e-methane, in the Cooper Basin, home of the Moomba plan. Santos is also trialling direct air capture (DAC) technology in the area, which has “vast” renewable energy potential.

