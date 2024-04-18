Shareholders to pitch splitting TotalEnergies CEO and chairperson roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Shareholders to pitch splitting TotalEnergies CEO and chairperson roles

By Michael Behr
18/04/2024, 7:19 am Updated: 18/04/2024, 7:50 am
© Shutterstock / HJBCA group of shareholders in TotalEnergies will challenge CEO and Chairman Patrick Pouyanne's dominance of the company
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

Investors in French oil major TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) will call for the division of the role of CEO and chairperson of the company, claiming this could speed up its transition towards clean energy.

Reuters reported the development, citing a resolution proposed at the company’s annual general meeting on the 24th of May.

“The separation of functions could improve dialogue with the board… on climate transition issues and ensure a better balance of power at a time when many investors are of the opinion that TotalEnergies’ transition strategy is not ambitious enough,” the agency quoted the resolution as saying.

The proposal will be made by 19 international investors, together holding around 20 million shares in the company. They are joined by Swiss pension fund investor group Ethos Foundation and the French Sustainable Investment Forum (FIR).

The company has been headed by Patrick Pouyanne for nearly a decade as he holds both roles, using the power to push a strategy of increasing oil and gas output while also transitioning towards renewables.

However, despite this drive towards clean energy, the company does not expect to see a major drop in emissions from its products until after 2030. Last year’s AGM saw 30% of TotalEnergies investors vote to make faster emissions cuts against the company’s recommendation.

The upcoming AGM will see Mr Pouyanne up for another three years heading the company.

The TotalEnergies CEO and chairman previously claimed that the company was “the most profitable” major of 2023 while implementing his energy transition strategy.

However, weak oil and gas prices and shrinking margins cut the company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mr Pouyanne was bullish, however, pushing up the company’s dividend and continuing a programme of share buybacks.

Reuters quoted a TotalEnergies spokesperson as saying: “In France the governance of the company is by law a competence of the Board…and the Board is likely not to consider as receivable such a resolution.”

