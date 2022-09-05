Dutch eye windfall tax in $16 billion plan to ease energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Dutch eye windfall tax in $16 billion plan to ease energy costs

The Dutch government is said to be working on up to 16 billion euros ($16 billion) in funding to alleviate the burden of high energy prices and runaway inflation on its citizens.
By Bloomberg
05/09/2022, 4:30 pm
© Shutterstock / wewi-creativeView over the industrial Haven Eemshaven in the Netherlands
The plan will include a 10% increase to the minimum wage, a reduction to energy taxes and targeted subsidies to lower income households, according to people familiar with the matter.

The package would be financed through a combination of higher income from the Groningen gas field, a profit tax increase on small and medium-sized enterprises and a windfall tax on companies extracting oil and gas, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The profit tax on businesses will increase to 19% from 15%, the people said, in effort to raise 1.5 billion euros. The windfall tax will bring in around 2 billion euros in 2023, the people said, with the rest of the funding coming mostly from higher gas revenue from the Groningen field.

The plan will be announced during the country’s budget day on Sept. 20. The size and details of the plan were first reported by Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad. The Dutch Finance Ministry declined to comment.

The prospects of a prolonged cutoff from Russian gas supplies is pushing European governments toward emergency measures and energy rationing to protect companies and consumers from soaring costs. European Union energy ministers are set to discuss proposals to curb power prices when they hold an emergency meeting on Friday — including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading.

Price caps will be the most difficult part of the discussion at the bloc’s meeting this week, the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten told Bloomberg on Friday. He said he prefers subsidies for low-income households over price caps “at the moment.”

Consumers are facing soaring energy bills on top of other inflation-driven cost increases, further denting discretionary spending.

The purchasing power of Dutch citizens dropped the most in the country’s history after Russian invasion of Ukraine drove energy prices higher, according the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, or the CPB. As a result, 1.3 million people in the Netherlands are living in poverty this year, the CPB said.

