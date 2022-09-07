EIG buys into Repsol Upstream for $5bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

EIG buys into Repsol Upstream for $5bn

Investment group EIG is buying a 25% stake in Repsol’s upstream unit for $4.8 billion, with an eye on a potential US IPO in 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2022, 9:43 am Updated: 07/09/2022, 10:52 am
Repsol said the deal would provide it with upfront capital that it would use to advance its energy transition goals.

“Our ambition is to lead the energy transition. This pioneering agreement allows us to maintain the strategic direction of the upstream unit and, at the same time, to boost the transformation of the company and its multi-energy profile to achieve zero net emissions by 2050,” said Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz.

The deal values the upstream unit at $19bn. It should close within six months.

Repsol said the deal with EIG sets the scene for an IPO in the US in the future, although allowing this was subject to favourable market conditions.

EIG chairman and CEO R Blair Thomas said the deal was a “compelling opportunity to lead change in our industry”.

Three men in suits in front of a window © Supplied by Repsol
Picture shows; Repsol and EIG executives. Supplied by Repsol Date; 07/09/2022

Thomas went on to say ESG considerations were at the core of EIG’s investment plans. “We look forward to working with Repsol, a world-class operator and energy transition leader, to continue building on the business’s ESG best practices. As the world looks to meet the twin goals of decarbonization and reliability, we believe this partnership is well positioned to help meet the growing global demand for accessible, efficient, and safe energy.”

EIG will invest in the unit via a new subsidiary, Breakwater Energy.

Making plans

Repsol Upstream covers the entirety of the Spanish company’s global exploration and production interests. It will produce around 590,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second half of this year, from 549,000 boepd in the first half. Its proven and probable reserves are 2.3bn boe, of which 70% are gas.

Repsol aims to cut carbon intensity by 75% by 2025. It is also working on a number of other transition plans. These include a green exploration business, focused on carbon capture and storage (CCS), geothermal and hydrogen.

EIG will have the right to nominate two of Repsol Upstream’s eight directors. It will also be able to appoint two senior executives. These will focus on ESG and on “special projects”, which include preparing for IPO.

RBC Europe said the deal valued Repsol’s upstream unit at 85% of its estimated EV for the group, “reflecting how the market has been undervaluing these assets. As such, we see this deal as good for the sector in unlocking value for the majors.”

In related news, Reuters has reported that Repsol is working to sell off its conventional heavy oil production in Alberta. The news agency named Canada Pension Plan Investments Board as the buyer.

