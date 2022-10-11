Var Energi warns of production drop after ‘operational issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Var Energi warns of production drop after ‘operational issues’

Var Energi  (OSLO: VAR) has warned of a production drop and a $260 million exchange rate hit in its upcoming Q3 results.
Allister Thomas
11/10/2022
The firm, which lised in Oslo earlier this year, said production for Q3 averaged 215,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 11% on the same period last year.

“Production in the third quarter was impacted by operational issues at both partner-operated and operated fields,” it said.

“Planned turnarounds were completed according to schedule and budget during the quarter.”

Guidance has been revised from 230-245,000 barrels per day down to 220-225,000 per day.

The Q3 figures still represent a 2% increase on Q2 2022 production.

Meanwhile the weakening of the Norwegian Korner has dealt a blow.

Var Energi uses NOK as its functional currency, whilst interest-bearing loans are in US Dollars.

The weakening of NOK during the quarter is expected to lead to a net exchange rate loss of $260m.

Results on the way

It comes as Var Energi is due to unveil its Q3 results on October 25.

Var Energi is one of the largest exploration and production companies in Norway, with production from 36 oil and gas fields.

It was created in 2018 through a merger between Point Resources, owned by private equity firm HitecVision, and Eni Norge.

In February, Var Energi listed on the stock exchange in Oslo – Eni and Point Resources remain the firm’s largest shareholders.

