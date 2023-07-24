BP celebrates quarter century ETAP anniversary

BP has celebrated a quarter century of production at its Eastern Trough Area Project in the central North Sea.

BP’s senior vice president of North Sea, Doris Reiter, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate 25 years of production at the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP).

Ms Reiter described the ETAP anniversary as a “fantastic achievement for this key hub with an exciting future.”

Later this year, BP looks to start production from its Seagull tieback. This will mark the first tie-back to the development in 20 years.

BP (LON: BP) is partnered with Neptune Energy and JAPEX in the Seagull project.

Recently, Neptune announced that the Seagull project is to start in July, this is in line with the firm’s announcement in March that the start-up remains “on schedule.”

Neptune said in its first quarter results that the Seagull project was “close to completion with start-up in July.”

Ms Reiter marked the quarter-century of production from the central North Sea platform on LinkedIn by writing:: “My credit and thanks go to the dedicated people offshore and onshore who ensure the asset’s continued strong performance momentum and enduring success.

“Each time I visit, I’m impressed by the trusting and welcoming culture created by the talented team on board.”

ETAP came on stream in July 1998 with an estimated production life of 20 years.

However, a $1 billion investment programme in 2015 extended the lifespan of the hub and production at ETAP is set to continue “well into the 2030s”, according to BP.

