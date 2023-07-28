Unite says 900 Offshore caterers could be balloted for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Unite says 900 Offshore caterers could be balloted for strike action

By Ryan Duff
28/07/2023, 2:09 pm
Members of the Unite Union protesting against North Sea catering employers in previous industrial action
Members of the Unite Union protesting against North Sea catering employers in previous industrial action

Unite the Union has announced that its members working on offshore catering have rejected a pay offer and now could be balloted for strike action.

The union said 88% covered under Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA) rejected a 4 per cent increase on basic pay from September 2023.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The 4 per cent pay offer on the table from COTA is totally unpalatable to our members with inflation remaining in double digits.

“The offshore caterers ensure that the wider workforce is fed, cleaned and watered. Unite will fully support our COTA members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Only 10% of the union members said they were reluctant to take strike action with the remaining members indicating they are ready to take industrial action.

This was revealed in the result of a ballot in order to fight for a higher pay offer with the broader inflation measure (RPI) currently standing at 10.7 per cent.

Strikes have potential to become ‘unpleasant very quickly’

The union claims that COTA has over 3,000 workers in offshore catering companies including Aramark, Conntrak, Entier, ESS, FOSS & ESG, and Sodexo.

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, added: “Companies in the offshore sector are awash with profits.

“Over 900 Unite members provide essential services on offshore installations helping to ensure that operations run smoothly.

“Without them, life would become pretty unpleasant very quickly. We remain open to further negotiations with COTA but the reality is that unless there is some significant movement we will have no option but to ballot our members on strike action.”

The Catering Offshore Trade Association has been asked for comment on the situation.

Wood workers win pay rise

Unite the Union has been organising industrial action with its members in the North Sea as several waves of striking have hit the UK oil and gas sector.

Most recently it was announced that offshore workers had voted to end their industrial action after reaching a deal with Wood which reinstates a 10% cut made to their salaries in 2015.

Unite the union said that a new offer had been accepted by 86% of its balloted members which would see workers receive a 10% boost to their salary – reversing cuts made in 2015 – alongside new retention bonuses worth 15%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts