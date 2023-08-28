Europe gas advances as lower Norway flows add to supply risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Europe gas advances as lower Norway flows add to supply risks

By Bloomberg
28/08/2023, 9:42 am
© BloombergEuropean gas prices extended gains as lower Norway flows added to lingering fears about possible disruptions at Australian export facilities.
The Troll A natural gas platform, operated by Equinor ASA, stands in the North Sea, Norway, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Statoil has changed its name to Equinor to reflect its mutation into a broader energy company.

European natural gas prices extended gains as a slump in Norwegian exports added to lingering concerns about possible disruptions at key Australian export facilities.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 4.1% on Monday after jumping nearly 9% at the end of last week. The market has been on edge this month amid labor disputes in Australia — one of the world’s top producers of liquefied natural gas — which risk culminating in strikes and limiting global supplies during a crucial period as Europe prepares for winter.

While there weren’t any major updates on those negotiations over the weekend, flows to the continent from its top provider Norway slumped to the lowest in more than a year after supplies from the giant Troll field were halted Saturday as part of planned maintenance.

Norway’s grid operator Gassco also said that additional works were carried out at fields delivering into the Segal network, which is connected to the UK. The duration of those capacity reductions, following planned works earlier, remains unclear.

A roughly 25% rise in gas prices this month — despite high stockpiles and subdued demand — reflects the jitters permeating through the market following the worst energy crisis in decades. If walkouts in Australia do still occur, disruptions could force Asian buyers to compete with Europe for replacement cargoes from the US or Qatar.

Unions will finish voting on Monday over whether to endorse strikes at an LNG facility operated by Chevron Corp. Workers voted to strike at two other Chevron plants late last week, but there is no timetable for any action yet. Woodside Energy Group Ltd., another Australian exporter, made a deal last week with workers and avoided strikes, though it isn’t clear if Chevron will be able to do the same.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, traded 2.0% higher at €35.48 a megawatt-hour at 9:08 a.m. in Amsterdam.

