TotalEnergies hikes dividend, shrugs off profit drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

TotalEnergies hikes dividend, shrugs off profit drop

By Bloomberg
07/02/2024, 7:55 am
© Shutterstock / HJBCtotalenergies windfall tax
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) raised its dividend and continued share buybacks, shrugging off a 31% drop in fourth-quarter earnings caused by weaker oil and gas prices and shrinking refining margins.

The French energy giant’s results, although slightly weaker than expected, mirror the trend of rising returns from Big Oil. The majors have become a cash cow for shareholders as earnings remain high by historical standards, even if profits are down from a year earlier in line with energy prices.

TotalEnergies raised its dividend for 2023 by 7.1% to €3.01 ($3.24) per share, according to a statement on Wednesday. It plans to buy back $2 billion of its shares this quarter and retain that amount as the “base level” going forward, after repurchasing $9 billion in 2023.

Earnings at the company’s liquefied natural gas business were “robust” thanks to strong production growth, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in the statement. That helped to offset declining refining margins and weak demand for chemicals in Europe, he said.

Adjusted net income fell 31% in the fourth-quarter from a year earlier to $5.23 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $5.66 billion.

The oil and gas industry is undergoing a period of consolidation, with Exxon and Chevron embarking on giant acquisitions in the US intended to grow hydrocarbon output. In contrast, TotalEnergies focused on smaller deals last year to boost its oil production in the Middle East, grow its liquefied natural gas business in Qatar and the US, and expand in clean power from France to Brazil to India.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts