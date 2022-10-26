Flagship OEUK decommissioning conference returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Decom

Flagship OEUK decommissioning conference returns

Energy trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is set to host its Offshore Decommissioning Conference next month with sessions hosted by industry experts.
By Ryan Duff
26/10/2022, 4:48 pm
© Supplied by TAQABrae Taqa decommissioning
A drilling rig on Taqa's Brae Alpha platform was removed in a single lift by the Heerema-operated Sleipnir crane vessel.

Energy trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is set to host its Offshore Decommissioning Conference next month with sessions hosted by industry experts.

Running from 21 – 23 November, the event brings together industry experts for presentations, networking opportunities, exhibitions, and a dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews, Fife.

On the second day of the conference, OEUK will publish its  Decommissioning Insight Report which will highlight “the growing prospects of the sector and how it is helping create the skilled workforce needed for the UK’s changing offshore energy industry.”

There are set to be 400 people in attendance with a further 150 spectating virtually.

This year’s theme is “Energising Decommissioning” and the winners of OEUK’s Excellence in Decommissioning award winner will be announced, recognising a company that’s had an extraordinary impact on the sector in 2022.

The event will kick off with an interactive session in which attendees will put their knowledge to the test as the Net Zero Technology Centre asks a series of technical and general knowledge questions.

Those in attendance can also look forward to sessions hosted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the National Decommissioning Centre, The International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, Robert Gordon University, and the Global Underwater Hub.

To round out the event, the NSTA will launch the UK’s updated decommissioning cost target as attendees will be encouraged to look ahead to the next year offshore energy decommissioning as they hear from the top three decommissioning spenders over the next decade.

The topics of discussion at the event include: collaboration, well decommissioning, repurposing for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and sharing cross-sector learnings for the offshore wind industry.

Decommissioning Manager at OEUK, Ricky Thomson, said: “The UK decommissioning industry is unique, and its skills and people will be needed throughout the energy transition.

“However, it also has its own set of challenges that must be addressed to unlock the full scale of opportunity left in the North Sea, including competition from new energies and attracting and retaining talent for the abundance of work that lay ahead.

“This event provides the latest insight on decommissioning market intelligence, enabling clients and suppliers to do business more effectively and innovate for the changing future of decommissioning.”

Event principle sponsor TAQA’s Europe managing director, Donald Taylor, added: “With an extensive late-life portfolio that positions TAQA at the forefront of decommissioning in the UK, we are proud to support the OEUK Decommissioning Conference again this year.

“Decommissioning demands careful stewardship of assets to deliver value for stakeholders, industry and society and innovation from a broad and healthy supply chain is necessary to drive evolution in the decommissioning sector.

“This conference plays a significant role in bringing key stakeholders together to share learnings and enhance value across the decommissioning lifecycle.

“The success of our Brae Bravo topside removal campaign last year and this year’s Brae Bravo jacket and Brae Alpha Rig 1 removal campaigns, demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to the transition from operations to removals and disposal.”

