Flagship OEUK decommissioning conference returns

Energy trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is set to host its Offshore Decommissioning Conference next month with sessions hosted by industry experts.

Running from 21 – 23 November, the event brings together industry experts for presentations, networking opportunities, exhibitions, and a dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews, Fife.

On the second day of the conference, OEUK will publish its Decommissioning Insight Report which will highlight “the growing prospects of the sector and how it is helping create the skilled workforce needed for the UK’s changing offshore energy industry.”

There are set to be 400 people in attendance with a further 150 spectating virtually.

This year’s theme is “Energising Decommissioning” and the winners of OEUK’s Excellence in Decommissioning award winner will be announced, recognising a company that’s had an extraordinary impact on the sector in 2022.

The event will kick off with an interactive session in which attendees will put their knowledge to the test as the Net Zero Technology Centre asks a series of technical and general knowledge questions.

Those in attendance can also look forward to sessions hosted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the National Decommissioning Centre, The International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, Robert Gordon University, and the Global Underwater Hub.

To round out the event, the NSTA will launch the UK’s updated decommissioning cost target as attendees will be encouraged to look ahead to the next year offshore energy decommissioning as they hear from the top three decommissioning spenders over the next decade.

The topics of discussion at the event include: collaboration, well decommissioning, repurposing for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and sharing cross-sector learnings for the offshore wind industry.

Decommissioning Manager at OEUK, Ricky Thomson, said: “The UK decommissioning industry is unique, and its skills and people will be needed throughout the energy transition.

“However, it also has its own set of challenges that must be addressed to unlock the full scale of opportunity left in the North Sea, including competition from new energies and attracting and retaining talent for the abundance of work that lay ahead.

“This event provides the latest insight on decommissioning market intelligence, enabling clients and suppliers to do business more effectively and innovate for the changing future of decommissioning.”

Event principle sponsor TAQA’s Europe managing director, Donald Taylor, added: “With an extensive late-life portfolio that positions TAQA at the forefront of decommissioning in the UK, we are proud to support the OEUK Decommissioning Conference again this year.

“Decommissioning demands careful stewardship of assets to deliver value for stakeholders, industry and society and innovation from a broad and healthy supply chain is necessary to drive evolution in the decommissioning sector.

“This conference plays a significant role in bringing key stakeholders together to share learnings and enhance value across the decommissioning lifecycle.

“The success of our Brae Bravo topside removal campaign last year and this year’s Brae Bravo jacket and Brae Alpha Rig 1 removal campaigns, demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to the transition from operations to removals and disposal.”