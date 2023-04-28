MARS bags award for Banff FPSO decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Decom

MARS bags award for Banff FPSO decommissioning

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/04/2023, 11:40 am Updated: 28/04/2023, 11:41 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© TeekayMARS Banff FPSO decommissioning
The Banff FPSO at Frederikshavn in Denmark.

A decommissioning firm has been recognised for its work scrapping a North Sea floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Modern American Recycling Services Europe (MARS) has picked up a gong from Teekay in recognition of its recycling of the Petrojarl Banff vessel.

Specifically, the firm has been commended for its excellence in the protection of health, safety and the environment, with 84,664 hours without a lost time incident.

The Petrojarl Banff FPSO headed from Kishorn Port on the west coast of Scotland for Frederikshavn in Denmark in 2021.

At the site the vessel underwent “green” recycling, which took around a year.

At the time of its departure, Teekay said: “For many who have worked on the vessel over her 21-years in operation in the rough waters of the North Sea, May 8 marked a final milestone for the affectionately called ‘Old Lady’ as she arrived at her destination.”

The MARS facility was chosen following a competitive tender process, with several recycling facilities to meet its “stringent requirements”.

The company will have representatives on-site to ensure the Banff FPSO is decommissioned in compliance with EU regulations, as well as its own policies which “go above and beyond the Hong Kong Convention”.

Built in 1997, the FPSO was stationed at the Banff and Kyle fields operated by CNR International, 118 miles off Peterhead, during its production life.

The 390-foot-long vessel arrived at Kishorn for temporary mooring in September 2020, joining the Voyageur Spirit FPSO, while a dismantling site was chosen.

Kishorn itself has ambitions to become a site for FPSO decommissioning and has been granted an extension to its 160-metre drydock to accommodate this.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts