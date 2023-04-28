Fugro takes survey role for Australia’s first offshore wind plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Australasia

Fugro takes survey role for Australia’s first offshore wind plan

“Knowing what’s under the seabed in this location helps ensure everything we do – from turbine design and placement through to construction methods – is tailored specifically for this location in Bass Strait.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/04/2023, 12:37 pm
From left to right: Jordan Crugnale, Member for Bass, Shalu Shajahan, Asia Pacific Marine Site Characterization Director for Fugro, Charles Rattray, Star of the South CEO, and Lily D'Ambrosio, Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources

Fugro has won work offshore Australia on the first ever marine geotechnical campaign focused on offshore wind.

It will carry out the Star of the South (SOTS) project off Gippsland, southeast of Australia. The Victoria government will partly fund the work.

SOTS could generate up to 2.2 GW of new capacity, meeting around 20% of Victoria’s domestic needs.

“Fugro have extensive experience working on offshore renewable energy projects around the world, delivering ground investigations safely and to the highest standard,” said SOTS CEO Charles Rattray.

“Knowing what’s under the seabed in this location helps ensure everything we do – from turbine design and placement through to construction methods – is tailored specifically for this location in Bass Strait.”

State Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio announced the start of the geotechnical campaign. She described it as a “huge achievement for Victoria as it makes the transition from coal to renewables”.

The local government has provided A$19.5 million ($12.8mn) for the pre-construction work, via the Energy Innovation Fund.

Fugro APAC regional business line director Shalu Shajahan said the company was “deeply committed” to the energy transition. “We are proud to be part of the Start of the South project supporting the transition to renewable energy,” said Shajahan.

Fugro’s work will take around five weeks. It will collect soil and rock samples from up to 70 metres below the seafloor. Results from the work will feed in to the proposed offshore wind design, tailoring it to meet local seabed conditions.

Local transformation

This would see Victoria become home to Australia’s first offshore wind farm. It plans to reach 2 GW of capacity from the offshore by 2032, rising to 4 GW by 2035 and then 9 GW by 2040. Victoria aims to reach net zero by 2045.

Offshore Wind Energy Victoria (OWEV) is working on a “comprehensive support package”. This aims to provide certainty to project developers and financiers for offshore wind projects in the state.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said Gippsland would be a “critical part of Victoria’s offshore wind energy industry”. This is “already attracting lots of local investment that in turn will create regional jobs driving the transformation of the state’s energy sector.”

In addition to the SOTS project, plans are also under way for the 1.5 GW Great Southern Offshore Wind project and Seadragon.

Victoria is carrying out a public consultation on changes to the transmission system. The process closes on May 14.

